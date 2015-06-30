Preview: Red Sox at Blue Jays

Marco Estrada was not supposed to be the best pitcher on the Toronto Blue Jays’ staff and wasn’t even in the rotation to begin the season. The right-hander will go for his fifth win in six starts when he takes the mound against the visiting Boston Red Sox in the second contest of their four-game series on Tuesday.

Estrada flirted with a no-hitter in each of his last two starts and took a perfect game into the eighth inning while striking out 10 at Tampa Bay on Wednesday. The Long Beach State product needed a major league season-high 129 pitches to get through 8 2/3 frames against the Rays but was given five days of rest. The Red Sox, who will counter with rookie Eduardo Rodriguez, took a 3-1 decision in Monday’s opener for their seventh win in 11 games. The Blue Jays, who lead the league in runs scored, have pushed across three or fewer in five of their last six contests.

TV: 7:07 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), RSN (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox LH Eduardo Rodriguez (3-2, 4.33 ERA) vs. Blue Jays RH Marco Estrada (5-3, 3.45)

Rodriguez retired the first 10 batters he faced against Baltimore on Thursday before allowing seven straight hits and six runs in the fourth inning, leaving after 3 2/3 frames. Pitching coach Carl Willis suggested the Venezuelan had been tipping his pitches out of the stretch. That marked the second career loss for Rodriguez, who suffered his first when he was lit up for nine runs on eight hits and three walks by Toronto on June 14.

Estrada has turned in a quality start in five of his last six outings but really began to turn it on over the last two, allowing totals of one run and three hits in 15 2/3 innings. The 31-year-old began the season in the bullpen and did not earn his second win until June 2. Estrada benefited from his offense at Boston on June 14, when he picked up the victory despite yielding five runs and seven hits in five frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. Red Sox LF Hanley Ramirez (bruised left hand) had an MRI come back clean and could return to the lineup during the series.

2. Toronto 2B Devon Travis went 2-for-3 on Monday for his first multi-hit performance since April 27.

3. Boston OF Alejandro De Aza is 9-for-19 with three home runs and a triple in his last five games.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 4, Red Sox 2