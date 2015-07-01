Preview: Red Sox at Blue Jays

The Boston Red Sox have matched their longest winning streak of the season and seek to extend it to four when they visit the Toronto Blue Jays in Wednesday’s third contest of a four-game series. Boston, which is in the midst of its third three-game winning streak, has limited Toronto to four runs during the first two contests.

The Blue Jays have scored just seven runs over their last four games and will look to get the bats moving on Canada Day, the popular holiday north of the U.S. border. Right fielder Jose Bautista has been especially cold and is hitless in his last 24 at-bats for his longest skid since 2010. Boston slugger David Ortiz homered in Tuesday’s 4-3 victory to raise his career homer count against Toronto to 57, including an opponent-record 38 at the Rogers Centre. Outfielder Alejandro De Aza has taken advantage of Hanley Ramirez’s injury absence to go 10-for-22 with three homers and seven RBIs during a six-game hitting streak.

TV: 1:07 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), RSN (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox RH Rick Porcello (4-8, 5.54 ERA) vs. Blue Jays LH Mark Buehrle (8-4, 3.81)

Porcello has been a major disappointment for Boston and lost six straight starts before receiving a no-decision in his last turn. He allowed three runs and nine hits over six innings against Tampa Bay last Friday after giving up five or more runs in four of his previous six outings. Porcello is 3-5 with a 4.24 ERA in nine career appearances (eight starts) against Toronto, including a victory on April 29 when he gave up one run and two hits over seven innings.

Buehrle has won his last three decisions and has posted a 1.75 ERA in five June starts. He defeated Texas in his last outing when he gave up two runs and five hits in seven innings. Buehrle is 10-10 with a 4.34 ERA in 27 career appearances (26 starts) against Boston and struggles against Ortiz, who is batting .316 with four homers, nine doubles and 14 RBIs in 79 at-bats against him.

WALK-OFFS

1. Ramirez (bruised left hand) took batting practice on Tuesday and could be in the starting lineup on Wednesday for the first time since June 24.

2. Toronto SS Jose Reyes ended a 2-for-22 funk by going 2-for-4 with a homer and two RBIs on Tuesday.

3. Boston CF Mookie Betts is 4-for-9 with three runs scored in the first two games of the series.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 10, Red Sox 5