Preview: Red Sox at Blue Jays

All it took was an afternoon date with Rick Porcello to knock the Toronto Blue Jays’ bats out of their collective slump. The Blue Jays will try to keep the home runs coming when they host the Boston Red Sox in the finale of a four-game series on Thursday.

Toronto, which leads the majors in runs scored, totaled four runs in losing the first two games of the series and managed three or fewer in six of the previous seven games before breaking out with five home runs in an 11-2 thrashing on Wednesday. Justin Smoak had started only three games over the last half of June but homered from both sides of the plate among three hits in the win. The performance was a big letdown for the Red Sox both individually – Porcello continued a string of disappointing efforts – and collectively, as they saw a three-game winning streak come to an end. Boston will try to get back on track behind left-hander Wade Miley while the Blue Jays counter with rookie Matt Boyd.

TV: 7:07 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), SNET (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox LH Wade Miley (7-7, 4.38 ERA) vs. Blue Jays LH Matt Boyd (0-1, 5.40)

Miley turned in his third straight quality start at Tampa Bay on Saturday but did not get enough run support to earn the win while yielding two runs and five hits in 6 1/3 innings. The Louisiana native has allowed a total of four runs and 15 hits in 18 2/3 innings over his last three turns. Miley started at Toronto on May 8 and was reached for a pair of home runs while surrendering four runs over six frames in a loss.

Boyd made his major league debut against Texas on Saturday and suffered the loss while allowing four runs on nine hits in 6 2/3 innings. The day did produce some positives for the 24-year-old, who struck out seven and did not walk a batter. Boyd went 7-2 with a 1.26 ERA in 14 starts across two levels in the minors before being promoted.

WALK-OFFS

1. Red Sox C Ryan Hanigan (broken hand) is expected to be activated from the 60-day disabled list on Thursday.

2. Toronto SS Jose Reyes went 6-for-9 with five runs scored and two RBIs in the last two games.

3. Boston 2B Dustin Pedroia (hamstring) is scheduled to take batting practice prior to the series finale.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 5, Blue Jays 3