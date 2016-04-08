Preview: Red Sox at Blue Jays

At least the Boston Red Sox won’t have to worry about the elements when they kick off a three-game series at the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday. The Red Sox had their season opener pushed back a day due to rain and had the series finale wiped out entirely at Cleveland to begin the campaign.

The second rainout forced a shuffling of the rotation, and new ace David Price was pushed back to the home opener instead of making a start this weekend at Toronto, where he spent the last final months of last season while helping the Blue Jays to the postseason. The Blue Jays had no problem sneaking in a four-game set indoors at Tampa Bay to begin the campaign but dropped the last two games after taking the first two. Toronto third baseman and reigning AL MVP Josh Donaldson left the series finale early on Wednesday with tightness in his calf but is feeling better and has a chance to return to the lineup on Friday. The Red Sox split their two games with the Indians and got a home run in each contest from 40-year-old slugger David Ortiz.

TV: 7:07 p.m. ET, MLB Network, NESN (Boston), Sportsnet (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox RH Joe Kelly (2015: 10-6, 4.82 ERA) vs. Blue Jays RH Marcus Stroman (1-0, 3.38)

Kelly looked ticketed for the bullpen after a rough first half of 2015 and an injury that robbed him of a month. The 27-year-old earned himself another look when he returned and ripped off eight wins in as many starts bridging August and September and solidified his spot with a strong spring. The last of those eight wins came against Toronto on Sept. 9, when Kelly scattered six hits and one run over 5 2/3 innings while striking out five.

Stroman was impressive enough down the stretch last season to earn ace status on the staff and cruised through eight innings while allowing one run against the Rays on opening day. The 24-year-old went out for the ninth and ran into some trouble but eventually earned the win when closer Roberto Osuna came on for the final three outs. Stroman has dominated Boston in his brief career, going 4-0 in as many starts with a 1.26 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Donaldson hit safely in each of the first four games and homered twice.

2. Red Sox RHP Carson Smith (forearm) threw from 90 feet and is scheduled to throw in the bullpen over the weekend.

3. Boston took 10 of the 19 meetings between the division rivals last season.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 6, Red Sox 1