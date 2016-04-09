Preview: Red Sox at Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox figure to have two of the best offenses in the American League this season, and it certainly looked like they were rounding into form in Friday’s series opener. Both clubs will try to get a little more from their starting pitchers when the Blue Jays host the Red Sox in the middle contest of their three-game series on Saturday.

Reigning AL MVP Josh Donaldson shook off a calf injury and gave Toronto what appeared to be a solid lead when his fourth-inning grand slam put the team up 7-2. But not even Blue Jays ace Marcus Stroman could keep Boston at bay and Brock Holt belted a grand slam of his own before RBI singles by David Ortiz and Hanley Ramirez put the Red Sox back in front. Ortiz and Ramirez each are off to strong starts for Boston while Holt already has matched his last season’s total with two home runs. The Blue Jays managed a total of five runs in dropping the final two of their four-game set in Tampa Bay to open the season but exceeded that number in the fourth inning alone on Friday against Boston’s suspect pitching staff.

TV: 1:07 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), Sportsnet (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox RH Rick Porcello (2015: 9-15, 4.92 ERA) vs. Blue Jays RH R.A. Dickey (1-0, 5.40)

Porcello was one of several disappointments on Boston’s staff last year after signing an $82.5 million extension before throwing a regular-season pitch. The 27-year-old struggled under the weight of those expectations and carried a 5.81 ERA into late July before missing nearly a month and performing better upon his return in late August. Porcello was rocked for seven runs on as many hits – three home runs – in two innings at Toronto on July 1 and is 4-7 with a 5.29 ERA against the Blue Jays in his career.

Dickey took the ball in the second game of the regular season at Tampa Bay and scattered three runs and six hits over five innings while picking up a win. The 41-year-old knuckleballer shows no sign of slowing down with at least 208 2/3 innings pitched in each of the last five seasons and managed a 3.91 ERA in 2015. Dickey went 0-3 with a 4.62 ERA in six starts against Boston last season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Donaldson (calf) made the start at DH on Friday but is expected to return to 3B this weekend.

2. Toronto RHP Drew Storen has allowed a total of two runs and three hits in 1 1/3 innings during his first two outings with the team after coming over from Washington.

3. Boston 3B Travis Shaw, who won the job over Pablo Sandoval in spring training, is 4-for-9 with three runs scored.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 6, Blue Jays 5