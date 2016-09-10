Preview: Red Sox at Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays haven't been able to get a handle on their division rivals yet this month, and their inability to do so could be the very reason they are unable to defend their American League East title. The Blue Jays look to break out of their September swoon beginning Saturday when they attempt to even up a critical three-game series at home against the division-leading Boston Red Sox.

Toronto entered this month with a 31-23 mark against the AL East after ending August by winning five of six to maintain a two-game edge over Boston, but the script flipped when the calendar turned as the Blue Jays (77-63) went 1-5 against Tampa Bay and the New York Yankees to give up the division lead. Last year's AL Championship Series runners-up had a chance to move back into a tie with Boston as they returned from a nine-game road trip Friday, but they were instead pounded 13-3 as the Red Sox won their third straight. Less than 24 hours after Rick Porcello became baseball's first 20-game winner, J.A. Happ will be in search of his career-best 18th victory in hopes of adding to the Toronto's one-game edge for the AL's first wild-card spot. Boston's MLB-best offense has been red-hot in its wins over the last two weeks, averaging 9.6 runs in eight victories (as opposed to two runs per game in four defeats).

TV: 1:05 p.m. ET, FOX

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox LH Eduardo Rodriguez (2-6, 4.83 ERA) vs. Blue Jays LH J.A. Happ (17-4, 3.34)

Rodriguez enjoyed perhaps the finest performance of his career Sunday in Oakland, but settled for a no-decision despite giving up one hit -- a single four outs away from a no-hitter -- in eight scoreless innings. The 23-year-old also worked four hitless innings in his previous road turn on Aug. 16 at Baltimore and has allowed three runs or fewer in eight of his last nine outings overall. Rodriguez took the loss after surrendering five runs over 5 2/3 innings versus the Blue Jays on June 5, falling to 1-2 with an 8.27 ERA in three career starts against Toronto.

Happ was roughed up in one of his worst efforts since the All-Star break on Sunday at Tampa Bay, but he did not factor into the decision despite permitting three runs on six hits and two walks while recording only eight outs. The Northwestern product is 1-1 with a 5.91 ERA over his last four trips to the mound after going 16-3 with a 2.96 mark in his first 23 turns. Happ allowed one run over seven frames on April 18 in a win versus the Red Sox, improving to 4-3, 3.81 in 11 appearances (10 starts) against them.

WALK-OFFS

1. Boston RF Mookie Betts went 2-for-6 on Friday to extend his on-base streak to 26 consecutive games.

2. Toronto 3B Josh Donaldson has drawn six walks but struck out seven times while going hitless in 16 at-bats over his last five games.

3. Red Sox 2B Dustin Pedroia had three hits to extend his hitting streak versus Toronto to 27 straight contests. He is batting .455 since moving into the leadoff spot on Aug. 10.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 7, Red Sox 5