Preview: Red Sox at Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays vie for a series victory and a share of the American League East lead on Sunday afternoon as they play the rubber match of the three-game set versus the visiting Boston Red Sox. Leadoff batter Devon Travis recorded his second three-hit performance of the series in Saturday's 3-2 triumph to improve to 14-for-30 during his seven-game hitting streak.

Travis is 10-for-34 with three RBIs and as many runs scored against Boston this season and 4-for-9 versus Sunday starter Clay Buchholz. While the 25-year-old Travis has been enjoying a solid run, Boston's Dustin Pedroia has regularly tormented Toronto throughout his career. The 33-year-old Pedroia launched a solo homer to extend his hitting streak to 28 games versus the Blue Jays and is 4-for-8 with five RBIs and two runs scored in the series. Pedroia has 11 multi-hit performances in his last 16 contests overall, but is batting just .182 in 11 career at-bats against Sunday starter Aaron Sanchez.

TV: 1:07 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), Sportsnet (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox RH Clay Buchholz (6-10, 4.99 ERA) vs. Blue Jays RH Aaron Sanchez (13-2, 2.92)

Buchholz improved to 2-0 with a 2.31 ERA in his last four starts on Tuesday after allowing one run in 6 2/3 innings of a 5-1 victory at San Diego. The 32-year-old looks to continue his strong surge at Rogers Centre, where he owns a sterling 11-3 mark with a 2.18 ERA. Buchholz routinely has flustered some of the heavyweights of Toronto's lineup, including six-time All-Star Jose Bautista (.230), reigning AL MVP Josh Donaldson (.214) and Edwin Encarnacion (.195).

Sanchez yielded two homers in a no-decision against the New York Yankees on Tuesday to match the sum total of his previous 10 outings. The 24-year-old will be making his first start at Rogers Centre in nearly one month, where he owns a 5-1 mark this season. Sanchez has pitched well in a pair of encounters versus Boston this season, allowing one run on two hits in seven innings of a 5-3 win on April 17 before permitting three earned runs in 6 2/3 frames in a no-decision the following month.

WALK-OFFS

1. Boston OF Mookie Betts has reached base in 27 consecutive games.

2. Bautista has hit safely in seven straight contests and is riding an 18-game on-base streak.

3. Red Sox OF Andrew Benintendi is expected to participate in a simulated game on Tuesday as he works his way back from a sprained left knee.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 3, Red Sox 1