Preview: Red Sox at Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays will be hoping a day off provides some therapeutic value as they prepare to wrap up a nine-game homestand with the first of three games against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night. The reeling Blue Jays dropped eight of their last nine games and own the worst record in the majors at 2-10.

Toronto has scored the fewest runs in baseball (34) and has been limited to two runs or fewer in seven of its 12 games. The pitching staff is dealing with issues of its own, with J.A. Happ exiting Sunday's start and scheduled for an MRI exam and Aaron Sanchez placed on the 10-day disabled list due to blisters. Boston has won three in a row entering its six-game road trip, getting consecutive three-hit games from rookie Andrew Benintendi to close out its series against Tampa Bay. Scheduled starter Eduardo Rodriguez was placed on paternity leave Sunday, forcing the Red Sox to dip into the minors for a replacement in Brian Johnson.

TV: 7:07 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), Sportsnet One (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox LH Brian Johnson (NF) vs. Blue Jays RH Marcus Stroman (1-1, 1.76 ERA)

Johnson will be recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket to make his second career start -- and first since July 2015. He had a scary season debut at Pawtucket, taking a comebacker off the forehead, but the former first-round draft pick bounced back by striking out eight in 6 2/3 innings last time out. “The percentage of strikes has been much improved," manager John Farrell said.

Stroman was victimized by his club's offensive ineptitude last time out, taking the loss despite tossing a complete game and giving up two runs on seven hits. The 25-year-old Stroman also was solid in his season-opening start, beating Tampa Bay with 6 1/3 innings of one-run ball. Stroman is 4-1 in seven starts versus the Red Sox, but was 0-1 with a 9.92 ERA in three turns last year.

WALK-OFFS

1. Red Sox OF Mookie Betts has not struck out in 123 plate appearances, the longest active streak in the majors.

2. Blue Jays RF Jose Bautista is batting .136 and has yet to homer in 12 games.

3. Red Sox closer Craig Kimbrel collected half of his six saves against the Rays, striking out seven of the nine batters he faced.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 5, Red Sox 3