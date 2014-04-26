(Updated: ADDS Bautista HR in 3RD graph MINOR editing 4TH graph)

Red Sox 7, Blue Jays 6: A.J. Pierzynski bashed a grand slam in a six-run third inning as Boston grabbed its second straight from host Toronto.

Will Middlebrooks added a solo homer and Grady Sizemore doubled in a run for the Red Sox, who sweated through some shaky work from the bullpen in the final two innings. Clay Buchholz (1-2) surrendered three runs in the first inning but made it through the next six frames scoreless to pick up his first win, and Koji Uehara ended up with his fifth save after surrendering a leadoff homer and a pair of singles in the ninth.

Brandon Morrow (1-2) started for the Blue Jays and did not allow a hit in 2 2/3 innings but issued a career-high eight walks and was charged with four earned runs. Jose Bautista, who homered in the ninth, and Dioner Navarro each singled in a run in the first and Juan Francisco hit a solo homer to kick off a rally in the eighth for Toronto, which pushed across another run and loaded the bases before Uehara came in and got Melky Cabrera to pop out ending the inning.

Buchholz struggled with his control in the first inning as Jose Reyes drew a leadoff walk before Cabrera and Bautista delivered back-to-back singles and Cabrera came home on a wild pitch. Navarro’s single to right plated Bautista to make it 3-0.

Morrow got two quick outs to start the third but walked the next four in a row, prompting the Blue Jays to bring in right-hander Chad Jenkins. Pierzynski drove Jenkins’ second pitch into the stands in right-center to put Boston in front and Middlebrooks followed with a solo blast to right to cap the go-ahead rally.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Morrow is the first pitcher to walk eight or more in fewer than three innings since Chicago Cubs RHP Kerry Wood walked eight while recording four outs on Sept. 22, 2000. … Toronto pitching coach Pete Walker was ejected in the third inning for arguing balls and strikes. … Red Sox SS Xander Bogaerts, who owns a nine-game hitting streak, got the day off due to a minor bout with the flu.