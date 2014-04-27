(Updated: ADDS Cabrera had 2 hits 2ND graph ADDS Toronto MLB record with 6 Dominican players in starting lineup in NOTEBOOK)

Blue Jays 7, Red Sox 1: R.A. Dickey worked 6 1/3 strong innings and Brett Lawrie drove in a pair as host Toronto avoided a three-game sweep against Boston.

Melky Cabrera had two hits and doubled in a run, Edwin Encarnacion added two RBIs and Moises Sierra and Jose Bautista each drove in a run for the Blue Jays, who snapped a four-game slide. Dickey (2-3) allowed one run and five hits without walking a batter and struck out six for Toronto.

Jon Lester (2-4) started for the Red Sox and was charged with four runs on five hits while striking out seven in as many innings. Jackie Bradley Jr. pushed across the lone run for Boston, which totaled 15 runs in the first two games of the series.

The Red Sox used three straight two-out singles to grab the lead in the second inning, with Bradley’s shot to left-center plating Jonny Gomes. Lawrie got that run back with one swing in the bottom of the frame, driving a 3-2 offering from Lester out to left for his sixth home run.

Toronto manufactured the go-ahead score in the third with a single and a sacrifice bunt in front of Cabrera’s double down the line in right before Lawrie and Sierra tacked on some insurance runs with RBIs in the seventh. Bautista provided an run-scoring infield single and Encarnacion doubled home two in the eighth to put the game away.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Cabrera’s RBI double extended his hitting streak to 10 games for Toronto, which set a league record with six players from the Dominican Republic in the starting lineup. … Boston DH David Ortiz got the day off and A.J. Pierzynski went 0-for-4 while starting in his place. … The Red Sox get Monday off before heading home to open a series with Tampa Bay while Toronto will head out to Kansas City to begin a three-game set on Tuesday.