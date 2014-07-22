(Updated: CHANGES “home run” to “solo shot” and “five” to “fifth” in first sentence of second graph CHANGES “runs” to “hits” at end of first sentence in third graph ADDS “in his Blue Jay debut” and CHANGES “Blue Jays” to “Toronto” to avoid repetition in second sentence of third graph)

Red Sox 14, Blue Jays 1: David Ortiz homered twice and Stephen Drew added a home run and four RBIs as visiting Boston crushed Toronto.

Mike Napoli added a solo shot among three hits and joined Brock Holt, Daniel Nava, Ortiz, Drew and Xander Bogaerts with multiple hits and multiple runs scored as the Red Sox picked up their fifth straight win. Jackie Bradley Jr. and Christian Vazquez each chipped in a pair of RBIs in support of John Lackey (11-6), who needed 76 pitches to cruise through seven innings while allowing a run on two hits.

Drew Hutchison (6-9) entered the day with two runs allowed in two career starts against Boston but was chased after just 2 2/3 frames and charged with six runs on nine hits. Brad Mills was the first out of the bullpen in his Blue Jay debut and proved to be even less effective, surrendering eight runs in two innings as Toronto fell for the 10th time in 14 games.

The Red Sox, who have won eight of their last nine, went down in order in the first inning but began to come alive in the second with RBI singles from Drew and Vazquez. Hutchison retired the first two batters in the third before Drew followed back-to-back singles with a three-run homer to right and Bradley chased Hutchison with an RBI double two batters later.

Toronto got on the board on Juan Francisco’s RBI double in the bottom of the third but Ortiz struck for a two-run blast in the fourth and Boston really opened up things in the fifth. Bradley started it with another RBI double, Vazquez delivered a run-scoring groundout and Holt singled in a run before Ortiz and Napoli capped the six-run uprising with back-to-back home runs.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Red Sox posted season highs in runs, hits (18) and home runs (four). … Ortiz’s second home run was his 22nd of the season and 453rd of his career, moving him past Boston legend Carl Yastrzemski and into sole possession of 36th place on the all-time list. … Toronto designated RHP Sergio Santos for assignment and recalled LHP Rob Rasmussen from Triple-A Buffalo. Rasmussen came on after Mills and worked 2 1/3 scoreless innings.