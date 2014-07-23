Blue Jays 7, Red Sox 3: Dioner Navarro and Jose Reyes both homered while J.A. Happ worked six scoreless innings as Toronto evened its four-game series with visiting Boston.

Melky Cabrera added three hits, two RBIs and a run scored for the Blue Jays, who bounced back after suffering a 14-1 loss in Monday’s series opener. Happ (8-5) scattered seven hits and a walk while stranding runners at third base in three separate innings to keep the Red Sox off the board.

Jake Peavy (1-9), who allowed five runs and eight hits in 6 1/3 innings, entered the night with the lowest run support among qualified starters in the American League and again got nothing from his offense, which did not get on the board until after the right-hander left the game. Shane Victorino recorded three hits, David Ortiz homered among two hits and Stephen Drew added a two-run blast in the ninth as Boston’s five-game winning streak came to an end.

Toronto opened the scoring in the third, when Anthony Gose walked, stole second and came home on Cabrera’s infield single that bounced off Peavy’s foot and all the way into foul territory. The Red Sox left the bases loaded in the fourth and put runners 90 feet away in both the fifth and sixth but could not push across a run.

The Blue Jays opened things up in the bottom of the sixth as Reyes led off with a blast to right and Cabrera doubled before Navarro’s one-out shot that lined off the front row in right field beyond Boston’s bullpen. Cabrera’s second RBI infield single - this time off the foot of right-hander Burke Badenhop - made it a 5-0 advantage in the seventh, and Toronto tacked on two more runs in the ninth to put it away.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Ortiz’s home run in the eighth inning was his 36th career blast at Rogers Centre, tying Alex Rodriguez for most by a visiting player. … Cabrera has recorded a trio of three-hit efforts in his last four contests, raising his batting average to .309. … Peavy has gone 15 starts without registering a win. His lone victory came at Toronto on April 25.