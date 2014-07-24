Blue Jays 6, Red Sox 4: Jose Bautista homered among two RBIs and Ryan Goins tripled in a run as Toronto came from behind to defeat visiting Boston.

Josh Thole and Colby Rasmus each added an RBI and Jose Reyes scored for the Blue Jays, who grabbed a 2-1 lead in the four-game series. R.A. Dickey (8-10) did just enough to earn the win by allowing four runs and nine hits in six innings, and Casey Janssen worked a perfect ninth for his 15th save.

David Ortiz hit his fourth home run of the series and 24th of the season and Xander Bogaerts doubled in a run for the Red Sox, who have dropped back-to-back contests for the first time since a four-game slide from July 5-8. Clay Buchholz (5-6) yielded five runs - four earned - on six hits and four walks in six innings to absorb the loss.

Boston seized a 4-3 lead on Bogaerts’ double in the fifth but the rookie helped contribute to squandering the advantage in the sixth. Goins plated Thole with a triple to right-center for the tying run and then came across to score the go-ahead run when Bogaerts bounced a throw to first for an error.

Shane Victorino and Dustin Pedroia led off the game with back-to-back singles in front of Ortiz, who reached down for a 3-1 knuckleball and sent it off the facing of the fourth deck in right for a quick 3-0 edge. Toronto responded right away with three runs in the bottom of the frame as Bautista’s double scored Reyes, Rasmus delivered an RBI groundout and Thole sent a ground-rule double over the wall in left.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Ortiz’s home run was his 37th at Rogers Centre, breaking a tie with Alex Rodriguez for the most by an opposing player. The blast gave him 1,501 career RBIs, making him the 53rd player in history to cross the 1,500 mark. … Toronto RHP Aaron Sanchez made his major-league debut and struck out a pair in two perfect innings. … Both Buchholz and Dickey were hit by comebackers early in the game, with the former taking a grounder off the right side of his face in the first and the latter getting one in the back in the following frame.