FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Blue Jays 6, Red Sox 4
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
ECONOMY
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
The garage science of Tasers
Shock Tactics: Read the full series
The garage science of Tasers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 24, 2014 / 2:12 AM / 3 years ago

Blue Jays 6, Red Sox 4

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Blue Jays 6, Red Sox 4: Jose Bautista homered among two RBIs and Ryan Goins tripled in a run as Toronto came from behind to defeat visiting Boston.

Josh Thole and Colby Rasmus each added an RBI and Jose Reyes scored for the Blue Jays, who grabbed a 2-1 lead in the four-game series. R.A. Dickey (8-10) did just enough to earn the win by allowing four runs and nine hits in six innings, and Casey Janssen worked a perfect ninth for his 15th save.

David Ortiz hit his fourth home run of the series and 24th of the season and Xander Bogaerts doubled in a run for the Red Sox, who have dropped back-to-back contests for the first time since a four-game slide from July 5-8. Clay Buchholz (5-6) yielded five runs - four earned - on six hits and four walks in six innings to absorb the loss.

Boston seized a 4-3 lead on Bogaerts’ double in the fifth but the rookie helped contribute to squandering the advantage in the sixth. Goins plated Thole with a triple to right-center for the tying run and then came across to score the go-ahead run when Bogaerts bounced a throw to first for an error.

Shane Victorino and Dustin Pedroia led off the game with back-to-back singles in front of Ortiz, who reached down for a 3-1 knuckleball and sent it off the facing of the fourth deck in right for a quick 3-0 edge. Toronto responded right away with three runs in the bottom of the frame as Bautista’s double scored Reyes, Rasmus delivered an RBI groundout and Thole sent a ground-rule double over the wall in left.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Ortiz’s home run was his 37th at Rogers Centre, breaking a tie with Alex Rodriguez for the most by an opposing player. The blast gave him 1,501 career RBIs, making him the 53rd player in history to cross the 1,500 mark. … Toronto RHP Aaron Sanchez made his major-league debut and struck out a pair in two perfect innings. … Both Buchholz and Dickey were hit by comebackers early in the game, with the former taking a grounder off the right side of his face in the first and the latter getting one in the back in the following frame.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.