Red Sox 4, Blue Jays 3 (10): Yoenis Cespedes slapped a single to plate Brock Holt with two outs in the 10th inning as visiting Boston ended its eight-game losing streak.

Holt hit a one-out single in the 10th against Aaron Sanchez (2-1) and promptly stole both second and third base before Cespedes brought him home by sending a 1-2 curveball into center field. Koji Uehara (6-4) picked up the win after blowing a save opportunity in the ninth and Craig Breslow retired the side in the 10th for his seventh career save - and first since 2010.

Dustin Pedroia belted a two-run homer and Mookie Betts ripped a solo shot as the Red Sox posted their first win since a 10-7 triumph over Houston on Aug. 16. Clay Buchholz scattered four hits over 8 1/3 innings but was charged with three runs after departing to settle for a hard-luck no-decision.

Edwin Encarnacion belted a two-run double with two outs in the ninth to forge a 3-3 tie for the Blue Jays, who fell to 6-15 in August and reside 5 1/2 games behind Seattle in the race for the second American League wild-card spot. Jose Reyes had a single and scored on Adam Lind’s forceout.

After going 0-3 in his previous six starts, Buchholz was vying for his eighth career complete game and second of the season before allowing two singles and issuing a four-pitch walk to load the bases in the ninth. Uehara induced Lind to ground into a force to score Reyes before Encarnacion lofted a shot high off the left-field wall to plate Melky Cabrera and Steve Tolleson.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Betts opened the scoring in the fifth inning by depositing a 3-2 fastball from LHP J.A. Happ into the second deck in left field for his second homer. Christian Vazquez walked to set the stage for Pedroia, who sent a first-pitch curveball into Toronto’s bullpen for his sixth blast - and first since Aug. 3. ... Happ allowed three runs on five hits in six innings to settle for a no-decision. ... Boston DH David Ortiz sat out the contest after fouling a ball off his right foot during the fourth inning of Sunday’s game versus the Mariners. Mike Napoli went 0-for-5 as the designated hitter while Allen Craig played first base for the first time since being acquired from St. Louis on July 31.