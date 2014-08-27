(Updated: UPDATING: Adjusting Toronto’s standing in fourth graph)

Red Sox 11, Blue Jays 7 (11): Dustin Pedroia belted a two-run homer for the second time in as many games before his two-run single ignited a seven-run 11th inning as Boston recorded its season-high fifth consecutive road victory.

After his seventh homer opened the scoring in the first inning, Pedroia capped his four-RBI performance by sending a 3-1 fastball from Casey Janssen (3-2) up the middle to plate rookie Mookie Betts and Christian Vazquez. Mike Napoli launched a towering three-run shot to the upper deck in left and Allen Craig added a two-run blast in the 11th as Toronto dropped to 1-3 while playing in its fourth straight extra-inning contest.

Yoenis Cespedes had an RBI single among his three hits for the Red Sox, who rebounded after losing eight straight by winning the first two contests of the three-game set. Brock Holt scored three times, Junichi Tazawa (3-3) worked a scoreless inning to pick up the win before Heath Hembree labored to get the final three outs.

Jose Bautista homered to snap an 0-for-17 slump and Munenori Kawasaki had an RBI single among his three hits for the Blue Jays (66-66), who fell to 6-16 in August and dropped to .500 for the first time since May 15. Dioner Navarro ripped a two-run double and Danny Valencia added an RBI single in the 11th, but Toronto couldn’t complete the comeback and dropped 6 1/2 games out in the race for the second wild card.

Boston saw Toronto erase a three-run lead for the second straight game before Cespedes slapped an RBI single past diving shortstop Jose Reyes to plate Holt in the seventh. Bautista forged a 4-4 tie in the bottom of the frame, joining Carlos Delgado and Joe Carter as the third player in Blue Jays history to record five consecutive 25-homer seasons.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Toronto was playing in its fourth consecutive extra-inning game for the first time since Sept. 16-20, 1991. ... Blue Jays RHP R.A. Dickey and Boston RHP Rubby De La Rosa each received no-decisions after the former allowed three runs on five hits in six innings while the latter permitted three runs on seven hits in 4 2/3 frames. ... Red Sox DH David Ortiz sat out his second straight contest after fouling a ball off his right foot during the fourth inning of Sunday’s game versus Seattle.