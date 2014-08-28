(Updated: UPDATING: Adjusting Toronto’s standing in the second graph)

Blue Jays 5, Red Sox 2: Danny Valencia belted a pinch-hit, three-run homer in the seventh and Marcus Stroman tossed 7 2/3 solid innings as host Toronto salvaged the finale of a three-game series.

Jose Bautista launched a solo shot for the second straight contest as the Blue Jays improved to 11-5 versus their American League East rival and moved within 5 1/2 games of Seattle for the second wild card. Kevin Pillar had a double and scored on Jose Reyes’ fielder’s choice to cap a four-run seventh inning.

Boston slugger David Ortiz had an RBI single among his two hits after sitting out the first two games of the series with a bruised foot. Dustin Pedroia also had two hits and Brock Holt scored on a wild pitch, but the Red Sox mustered little else and fell for the ninth time in 11 outings.

With Boston nursing a 2-1 lead, Edwin Encarnacion ripped a double down the right-field line to lead off the seventh inning against Joe Kelly. Dioner Navarro greeted reliever Tommy Layne (1-1) with a single to left before Valencia deposited a 2-0 fastball from Junichi Tazawa over the wall in left to give Toronto a 4-2 advantage.

Stroman (8-5) allowed two runs on five hits and struck out six to snap a three-game losing skid and improve to 3-0 in his career versus the Red Sox. Brett Cecil induced Ortiz to ground out to end the eighth before striking out the side in the ninth for his fifth save.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Kelly permitted two runs on three hits in six-plus innings to settle for a no-decision for Boston, which begins a three-game series in Tampa Bay to continue its 10-game road trip. ... Pillar received his second straight start after CF Colby Rasmus sat out with flu-like symptoms for Toronto, which concludes its nine-game homestand by opening a three-game set versus the New York Yankees on Friday. ... The Blue Jays recalled Chad Jenkins from Triple-A Buffalo and designated fellow RHP Sergio Santos for assignment for the second time this season.