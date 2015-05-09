Blue Jays 7, Red Sox 0

TORONTO -- Right-hander Aaron Sanchez pitched into the eighth inning and third baseman Josh Donaldson and right fielder Chris Colabello homered as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Boston Red Sox 7-0 on Friday.

Sanchez, a 22-year-old rookie, held the Red Sox to one hit in his career-best outing, held the Red Sox to two hits while walking five and striking out three for his second win in a row to improve his record to 3-2.

Donaldson hit a solo homer in the first and Colabello hit a blast in the second for the Blue Jays in the opener of a three-game series.

Boston left-hander Wade Miley (1-4) allowed eight hits, one walk and four runs while striking out eight over six innings to take his third straight loss.

Miley allowed two runs in his final inning to give the Jays a 4-0 lead. First baseman Edwin Encarnacion walked and catcher Russell Martin and left fielder Danny Valencia followed with singles to produce one run. Center fielder Kevin Pillar hit a sacrifice fly to right for the second run.

Sanchez, who had never pitched more than 5 2/3 innings in the majors, was sent back out for the eighth inning but did not get an out.

He walked first baseman Travis Shaw to start the inning and allowed a single to center fielder Mookie Betts before left-hander Aaron Loup took over and retired the next three batters, two on strikeouts.

Designated hitter Jose Bautista led off the bottom of the eighth with a triple to the top of the center-field wall against left-hander Robbie Ross, Jr. Encarnacion followed with a single to make it 5-0.

Martin doubled to send Encarnacion to third. Left fielder Ezequiel Carrera singled in two runs for a 7-0 lead.

Left-hander Craig Breslow entered to retire the next three batters, two on strikeouts.

NOTES: Boston DH David Ortiz served a one-game suspension Friday after losing his appeal. He was disciplined for his actions during the April 19 game against Baltimore at Fenway Park. ... The Red Sox have not yet named a replacement for pitching coach Juan Nieves, who was fired Thursday. ... Blue Jays hitting coach Brook Jacoby lost his appeal of a 14-game suspension for his conduct toward the umpires after the April 29 game at Fenway Park. ... The Red Sox designated RHP Edward Mujica for assignment and recalled INF Travis Shaw from Triple-A Pawtucket. ... The Blue Jays recalled RHP Ryan Tepera from Triple-A Buffalo and returned RHP Chad Jenkins on option to the Bisons. ... Blue Jays INF/OF Danny Valencia started in right field after missing two games with a sprained ankle. ... Boston will start RHP Joe Kelly (1-1, 5.72 ERA) on Saturday against Toronto RHP Drew Hutchison (2-0, 7.47 ERA).