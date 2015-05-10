Red Sox 6, Blue Jays 3

TORONTO -- First baseman Mike Napoli and third baseman Pablo Sandoval homered, right-hander Clay Buchholz pitched into the seventh inning and the Boston Red Sox defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 6-3 on Sunday.

Buchholz (2-4) held the Blue Jays to seven hits, three walks and three runs in 6 1/3 innings to earn his first win since April 6, helping Boston salvage the finale of the three-game series.

Right-hander Koji Uehara pitched the ninth to pick up his sixth save of the season.

Blue Jays right-handed knuckleballer R.A. Dickey (1-4) allowed seven hits, three walks and six runs in six innings, and he picked up the loss. Toronto finished a six-game homestand with a 4-2 record.

The Red Sox (14-17), who were outscored 14-1 in the first two games of the series, scored four runs in the first inning, three on the third homer of the season by Napoli.

Center fielder Mookie Betts started the rally with a triple that Toronto center fielder Kevin Pillar had in his glove after a long run to right-center, but the ball popped free when he landed on the turf.

Second baseman Dustin Pedroia drove in Betts on a groundout to shortstop.

Left fielder Hanley Ramirez’s grounder to third forced designate hitter David Ortiz, who had walked, at second. Sandoval doubled and Napoli homered to center.

The Blue Jays (16-16) cut the lead to 4-1 in the fourth on singles by first baseman Edwin Encarnacion and left fielder Chris Colabello.

Sandoval’s third homer of the season followed a single by Ramirez in the fifth and increased the lead to 6-1.

Two-out doubles by second baseman Devon Travis and third baseman Josh Donaldson scored a run in Toronto’s fifth.

Buchholz was replaced by right-hander Junichi Tazawa after catcher Josh Thole led off with a bloop double to right and took third on a groundout by shortstop Ryan Goins.

Travis knocked in Thole with a groundout to short.

Right-hander Ryan Tepera took over from Dickey in the seventh and retired all six of his batters in his major-league debut.

NOTES: Blue Jays OF Michael Saunders (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list and INF Steve Tolleson was promoted from Triple-A Buffalo with RHP Preston Guilmet designated for assignment to clear a 40-man roster spot. ... The Red Sox sent RHP Edward Mujica to the Oakland A’s with cash for a player to be named or cash. ... The Red Sox recalled OF Jackie Bradley, Jr. and RHP Steven Wright from Triple-A Pawtucket and optioned INF/OF Allen Craig and LHP Robbie Ross, Jr. to Pawtucket. ... New pitching coach Carl Willis joined the Red Sox for Sunday’s game. ... RHP Rick Porcello (3-2, 4.38 ERA) will start for Boston in the opener of a three-game series Monday at Oakland against LHP Scott Kazmir (2-1, 2.75 ERA). ... The Blue Jays open a three-game series in Baltimore Monday and will start RHP Marco Estrada (1-1, 2.93 ERA) against RHP Ubaldo Jimenez (2-2, 2.36 ERA).