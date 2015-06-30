Red Sox 3, Blue Jays 1

TORONTO -- Right-hander Clay Buchholz pitched eight strong innings and shortstop Xander Bogaerts drove in two runs as the Boston Red Sox defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 on Monday night.

Buchholz (6-6) allowed five hits, no walks and one run while striking out five to earn his fourth win in a row over six starts.

By winning the opener of the four-game series, Buchholz improved his career record at Rogers Centre to 10-3. He entered the game with a 2.30 earned-run average in 14 starts there.

Right-hander Koji Uehara pitched the ninth to earn his 17th save of the season.

Blue Jays right-hander R.A. Dickey (3-8) allowed six hits, three walks and three runs with three strikeouts in six innings.

The Red Sox (35-43) built a 3-0 lead against Dickey with two runs in the third and another in the fifth.

The Blue Jays (41-37) scored a run in the sixth to cut the lead to 3-1.

Toronto second baseman Devon Travis led off the sixth with an infield single to shortstop. He took second on a grounder to the pitcher by left fielder Ryan Goins and scored on a two-out double down the third-base line by third baseman Josh Donaldson. Right fielder Jose Bautista ended the inning with a towering fly out to the warning track in left.

The Blue Jays had a chance to score in the second inning after catcher Russell Martin was hit by a pitch and center fielder Kevin Pillar doubled. But Martin was given a late stop sign on Pillar’s hit and slipped as he tried to return to third and was tagged out.

The Red Sox scored twice in the third inning on a bases-loaded double to right by Bogaerts. It scored Jackie Bradley Jr., who led off with a walk, and center fielder Mookie Betts, who singled. Second baseman Brock Holt walked to load the bases for Bogaerts.

Dickey limited the damage by retiring the next three batters on popups, two to third and one to shortstop.

Betts led off the fifth with a triple to left-center and scored on a bloop single to left by Holt to extend the lead to 3-0. Once again Dickey did not allow the inning to get away, inducing a double play grounder to second from Bogaerts and a groundout to third from designated hitter David Ortiz.

NOTES: Blue Jays INF Ryan Goins got the start in left field Monday because he entered the game with a .474 (9-for-19) career batting average against Red Sox RHP Clay Buchholz. Goins has a super-utility role since 2B Devon Travis returned from the disabled list Friday. Manager John Gibbons wants to give Travis steady at-bats after his absence. ...Boston OF Shane Victorino (left calf strain) is 4-for-13 (.308) after four games of his rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket. He was given a planned day off Monday. ...C Erik Kratz, who was designated for assignment by Boston on Thursday, cleared waivers and Monday elected free agency. ...The Blue Jays will start RHP Marco Estrada (5-3, 3.45 ERA) on Tuesday against Red Sox LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (3-3, 4.33 ERA). ...Estrada lost a no-hitter in the eighth inning of each of his past two starts, a win and a no decision.