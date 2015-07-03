Red Sox 12, Blue Jays 6

TORONTO -- David Ortiz hit a three-run homer and Hanley Ramirez added a solo blast in an eight-run first inning as the Boston Red Sox defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 12-6 on Thursday night.

Right fielder Alejandro De Aza went 3-for-5 with four runs batted in for the Red Sox (37-44), who took three of four in Toronto to finish their road trip at 5-2.

Second baseman Brock Holt and shortstop Xander Bogaerts each had four hits for Boston.

The Blue Jays had back-to-back homers in the ninth against left-hander Craig Breslow when catcher Russell Martin led off with his 12th of the season and left fielder Danny Valencia followed with his fifth.

Center fielder Kevin Pillar had four hits for the Blue Jays (42-39), who wrapped up their homestand at 3-4.

Red Sox left-hander Wade Miley (8-7) allowed seven hits, seven walks and four runs while striking out two in five innings.

Blue Jays left-hander Matt Boyd (0-2), making his second major league start, allowed six hits, one walk and seven runs without getting an out in the first inning.

The Blue Jays scored four runs in the second inning to cut the lead in half.

The next three runs came in the top of the seventh. Red Sox third baseman Pablo Sandoval led off with a single against right-hander Steve Delabar, took third on two wild pitches and scored on a double by De Aza.

Catcher Ryan Hanigan walked and center fielder Mookie Betts dribbled a single through the right side of a drawn-in infield to put Boston ahead 10-4.

The Red Sox went up by seven on an infield single by Bogaerts against left-hander Brett Cecil.

Right-hander Roberto Osuna allowed an RBI single to De Aza in the eighth after first baseman Mike Napoli doubled.

The Red Sox struck for eight runs and nine hits in the first inning.

Center fielder Mookie Betts had two singles and an RBI in the inning -- one hit against Boyd and the other against right-hander Liam Hendriks. Second baseman Brock Holt also had two singles in the first.

Bogaerts drove in the first run with the third single of the inning.

Ortiz, the DH, hit his 14th homer of the season to make the score 4-0 and Ramirez, the left fielder, followed with his 16th homer of the season.

After a single by Sandoval and a walk by Napoli, Hendriks came in and allowed a triple De Aza, who scored on Betts’ second single.

The Blue Jays scored four runs in the second on four hits and three walks. Second baseman Devon Travis had an RBI single, right fielder Jose Bautista delivered a two-run single and designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion walked with the bases loaded.

The Blue Jays had two video reviews go against them in the bottom of the fifth.

The first reversed a safe call at first base and took an infield single away from catcher Russell Martin.

Valencia followed with a walk and center fielder Kevin Pillar singled. Valencia was called out at home on a single by Travis and a three-minute review confirmed the call. The Blue Jays disagreed and manager John Gibbons was ejected.

NOTES: The Red Sox activated C Ryan Hanigan (fractured right hand) from the disabled list and optioned RHP Jonathan Aro to Triple-A Pawtucket. ... The Blue Jays signed OF Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for $3.9 million. He is the son of former major league star OF Vladimir Guerrero. ... The Blue Jays traded RHP Chase De Jong and INF Tim Locastro to the Los Angeles Dodgers for three international signing slots. ... The Blue Jays will open a three-game series with the Detroit Tigers on Friday at Comerica Park, with RHP Drew Hutchison (8-1, 4.99 ERA) starting against Tigers RHP Anibal Sanchez (6-7, 4.63). ... The Red Sox return home for a three-game series against the Houston Astros and will start RHP Justin Masterson (3-2, 5.58) against RHP Dan Straily, who has been promoted from Triple-A for his first major league start of the season.