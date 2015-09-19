Red Sox 7, Blue Jays 6

TORONTO - Jackie Bradley Jr. hit a two-run homer in the ninth to tie the game and David Ortiz singled in the go-ahead run as the Boston Red Sox held on to defeat the Toronto Blue Jays 7-6 on Saturday.

After the Blue Jays took a 4-2 lead in the eighth, Bradley, the Red Sox center fielder, tied the game with a two-run homer in the ninth against right-hander Roberto Osuna (1-5). Bradley had three RBIs for the game.

Ortiz, the designated hitter, broke the tie with an RBI single against right-hander Aaron Sanchez as Boston (70-77) scored five runs in the ninth.

Blue Jays designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion hit a two-run homer and had three RBIs but it did not prevent the end of a three-game winning streak.

Jose Bautista hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth, his 36th of the season, against left-hander Robbie Ross Jr. with two out to cut Boston’s lead to one run. Pinch-hitter Matt Hague doubled to center field and outfielder Ezequiel Carrera ran for him.

But first baseman Justin Smoak grounded out to second to give Ross his third save.

Shortstop Xander Bogaerts also homered for Boston. Tommy Layne (2-1) recorded two outs for the victory.

Blue Jays right-hander R.A. Dickey, who was making a third attempt for his 100th career win, pitched six-plus innings. The knuckleballer allowed six hits, one walk and two runs. He struck out three and did not factor in the decision.

Red Sox left-hander Wade Miley allowed three hits, five walks and two runs in 6 2/3 innings. He also struck out seven and did not figure in the decision.

The New York Yankees defeated the New York Mets 5-0 on Saturday to move to within 3 1/2 games of the Blue Jays (85-63) in the American League East.

Bogaerts hit the first pitch of the sixth inning to left field for his sixth homer of the season.

The Blue Jays soon took over the lead. Third baseman Josh Donaldson led off the bottom of the sixth with a walk. With one out, Encarnacion smashed his 33rd homer of the season to left that produced a 2-1 lead.

Red Sox third baseman Brock Holt led off the seventh with a ground-rule double to left and Dickey was replaced by right-hander Mark Lowe.

Holt advanced to third on a grounder to second by catcher Blake Swihart and, with the infield drawn in, scored on a double off the glove of second baseman Cliff Pennington to tie the game 2-2.

Miley was replaced by right-hander Noe Ramirez with two out in the home seventh after Revere beat out an infield single to second base. Revere was caught stealing at second base to end the seventh with Donaldson at the plate.

Donaldson and Bautista led off the eighth with walks against Ramirez.

Donaldson slid home safely on a single to left by Encarnacion to give the Blue Jays a 3-2 lead. First baseman Chris Colabello loaded the bases with an infield single to left.

Right-hander Jean Machi replaced Ramirez. With one out, center fielder Kevin Pillar hit an RBI single to right to make the lead two runs. The left-handed Layne replaced Machi and induced shortstop Ryan Goins to hit into an inning-ending double play.

Holt led off the ninth with a double against Osuna and Bradley tied the game with his ninth homer of the season with one out.

Osuna walked second baseman Dustin Pedroia with two out. Right-hander Aaron Sanchez entered and allowed a single to Bogaerts. Ortiz followed with a single to put Boston ahead 5-4. A wild pitch allowed another run to score and left fielder Rusney Castillo added an RBI single.

NOTES: Blue Jays SS Troy Tulowitzki (cracked left scapula), who visited doctors in Boston, said before the game Saturday that he is feeling better and is “heading in the right direction” but there is no timeline for a return. He was injured in a collision with CF Kevin Pillar at Yankee Stadium last Saturday. ... OF Michael Saunders (left knee bone bruise) rejoined the Blue Jays but will not play. ... 3B Pablo Sandoval (illness) was not in the Boston lineup for the second straight day. He returned to the team hotel with a fever three hours before the game on Friday. ... 2B Dustin Pedroia returned to the Boston lineup Saturday after being rested on Friday. ... LHP Rich Hill (0-0, 0.00 ERA) will make his second start for the Red Sox on Sunday in the series finale against Blue Jays LHP Mark Buehrle (14-7, 3.66 ERA).