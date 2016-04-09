Red Sox 8, Blue Jays 7

TORONTO -- Brock Holt hit a grand slam in the sixth inning and the Boston Red Sox overcame a five-run deficit to defeat the Toronto Blue Jays 8-7 on Friday.

The Red Sox scored twice in the seventh inning to take the lead and spoil the home opener for the Blue Jays, who also had a grand slam from Josh Donaldson after being honored before the game as last year’s American League MVP.

Toronto right-hander Marcus Stroman allowed six hits, three walks and five runs in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out four.

Red Sox right-hander Joe Kelly did not get an out in Toronto’s six-run fourth and departed after Donaldson’s second career grand slam.

The Blue Jays (2-3) have lost three in a row.

Kelly was charged with seven runs on seven hits, three walks and a hit batter. He struck out four.

The Red Sox (2-1) climbed back into the game with Holt’s first career grand slam. Stroman loaded the bases by giving up a double to Xander Bogaerts and two walks. He was replaced by right-hander Jesse Chavez, who gave up Holt’s second homer of the season to cut Toronto’s lead to 7-6.

Right-hander Matt Barnes (1-0) pitched two innings to get the win.

Toronto right-hander Drew Storen (0-1) got an out before allowing singles to Dustin Pedroia and Bogaerts in the seventh.

Left-hander Brett Cecil took over and gave up a single to David Ortiz to tie the game and another by Hanley Ramirez to give Boston an 8-7 lead.

Red Sox right-hander Junichi Tazawa pitched a 1-2-3 seventh.

Right-hander Koji Uehara took over for Boston and overcame a leadoff walk to pinch-hitter Justin Smoak in the eighth.

Right-hander Craig Kimbrel pitched a perfect ninth to earn his first save of the season.

Kevin Pillar tripled to lead off the Blue Jays’ first and scored on a one-out sacrifice fly by Edwin Encarnacion.

The Red Sox tied the score in the second on two-out doubles by Travis Shaw and Holt.

The damage might have been worse in the Boston second, but Ramirez was thrown out at second by Pillar from center field trying to stretch a single for the second out of the inning.

A two-out single by Bogaerts and a double by Ortiz produced a 2-1 Boston lead in the third.

The Blue Jays opened their big fourth with consecutive singles by Michael Saunders, Russell Martin, Ryan Goins and Darwin Barney to tie the score at 2. Pillar took a fastball off the bill of his helmet to force in a run and Donaldson followed with a grand slam, his third home run of the season, to give the Blue Jays a 7-2 lead.

Right-hander Noe Ramirez replaced Kelly.

NOTES: Blue Jays 3B Josh Donaldson, who left the game against Tampa Bay on Wednesday with a strained right calf muscle, returned to the lineup on Friday as designated hitter. The Blue Jays had Thursday off before playing the Red Sox in their home opener. Toronto manager John Gibbons said the move will be on a day-to-day basis to help protect the calf. ... INF Darwin Barney started at third base for Toronto and 1B/DH Edwin Encarnacion played first. ... The rainout in Cleveland on Thursday meant LHP David Price will not face the Blue Jays on Sunday. His start has been moved to Monday, the Red Sox’s home opener against Baltimore. Price pitched for Toronto late last season after being acquired in a trade with the Detroit Tigers on July 31. ... RHP Rick Porcello (season debut) will start for Boston on Saturday against Toronto knuckler RHP R.A. Dickey.