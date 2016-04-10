Blue Jays 3, Red Sox 0

TORONTO -- Right-hander Marco Estrada pitched seven scoreless innings, Josh Donaldson homered and the Toronto Blue Jays ended a four-game losing streak with a 3-0 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Sunday.

The Blue Jays (3-4) avoided being swept in the three-game series by the Red Sox (3-2) with the victory.

Estrada (1-0) allowed five hits and two walks while striking out eight in seven innings.

Red Sox right-hander Steven Wright (0-1) allowed six hits and two runs (one earned) in 6 2/3 innings. The knuckleballer walked three and struck out five while making 118 pitches.

Both starters were making their season debut.

Right-hander Roberto Osuna pitched around a single in the ninth to earn his third save of the season.

The Blue Jays took a 2-0 lead in the first inning with help from a passed ball and an error.

Kevin Pillar and Josh Donaldson started the inning with singles. A passed ball put the runners at second and third. Jose Bautista walked to load the bases.

Edwin Encarnacion’s grounder to shortstop force Bautista at second but second baseman Dustin Pedroia threw wildly to first, allowing a second run to score.

The Blue Jays preserved the two-run lead in the third inning when second baseman Ryan Goins made a strong relay throw home to cut down Pedroia who tried to score from first on a two-out double down the right-field line by Xander Bogaerts. Bautista retrieved the ball and threw to Goins whose effort enabled catcher Russell Martin to make the tag.

The series had been a battle of the hitters for the first two games with the Red Sox winning 8-7 and 8-4.

Wright was replaced by right-hander Noe Ramirez with two out in the seventh and Goins at second after hitting a double. Ramirez retired Pillar to end the inning.

Right-hander Drew Storen replaced Estrada in the eighth.

Pedroia singled with one out in the eighth but Bogaerts grounded into an inning-ending double play.

Donaldson hit Ramirez’s first pitch of the bottom of the eighth for his fourth homer of the season.

NOTES: Toronto put LHP Franklin Morales (shoulder fatigue) on the disabled list Sunday. The shoulder bothered him while warming up during the game Friday and he did not pitch. ... Blue Jays RHP Marco Estrada (back) was removed from the DL for the start Sunday. A stiff back delayed his start at spring training. He opened the season on the DL. ... Boston INF/OF Brock Holt entered Sunday with two homers to match his total for 2015. His homers Wednesday and Friday were the first of his career in consecutive games. ... The Red Sox will start LHP David Price (1-0, 3.00 ERA) Monday in their home opener against Baltimore Orioles RHP Yovani Gallardo (1-0, 1.80 ERA). ... Toronto has Monday off before the New York Yankees visit for three games. Toronto RHP Aaron Sanchez (0-0, 1.29) will start against New York RHP Michael Pineda (1-0, 10.80 ERA) in the opener Tuesday.