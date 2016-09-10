Porcello notches 20th win as Red Sox rout Blue Jays

TORONTO -- Rick Porcello pitched seven strong innings to become the first 20-game winner in the majors, Xander Bogaerts and Hanley Ramirez homered and the Boston Red Sox defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 13-3 Friday night.

The Red Sox (79-61) extended their lead in the American League East to two games over the Blue Jays (77-63), who played sloppy defense that included two errors in losing their fourth game in a row.

Porcello (20-3) allowed six hits, one walk and two runs. He struck out seven in winning his sixth straight decision.

Dustin Pedroia had three hits and four RBIs for the Red Sox, who have won three in a row.

Toronto starter Marco Estrada (8-8) allowed six hits, three walks and four runs (three earned) in 2 1/3 innings. He struck out two.

Boston led 4-0 before Toronto cut the lead in half with a two-run third.

The Red Sox added a run in the fourth and scored six in the seventh.

Reliever Scott Feldman allowed four runs (three earned) in the seventh on a solo homer by Bogaerts, his 18th of the season, and a three-run shot by Ramirez, his 22nd.

Ryan Tepera allowed the final two runs of the inning on three hits including Pedroia's two-run single.

The Blue Jays scored an unearned run in the eighth against Brad Ziegler.

The Red Sox scored twice in the ninth against Matt Dermody.

Koji Uehara pitched around a single in the bottom of the ninth for Boston.

The Red Sox scored once in each of the first two innings and took advantage of poor outfield defense in the third to tack on two more runs.

Dustin Pedroia led off the first with a single and scored on a two-out double by Mookie Betts. Pedroia has reached base in 34 straight games against Toronto.

Estrada walked the bases loaded before completing a 36-pitch inning with no further damage.

The Red Sox took a 2-0 lead in the second on a leadoff walk to Jackie Bradley Jr., a wild pitch and a single by Pedroia, who was thrown out trying to advance to third after the throw home eluded catcher Dioner Navarro.

Betts led off the third with a single that glanced off the glove of left fielder Melvin Upton Jr.

He took third when Hanley Ramirez singled on a bloop down the right-field line that dropped between first baseman Edwin Encarnacion and right fielder Michael Saunders.

Boston scored a run when Upton dropped a simple sacrifice fly by Travis Shaw. Sandy Leon made it 4-0 with a single to right.

Aaron Loup replaced Estrada and induced an inning-ending double play grounder to short from Bradley.

The Blue Jays loaded the bases with none out in the third on singles by Saunders and Kevin Pillar and a walk to Upton. Devon Travis followed with a two-run single to cut the lead to 4-2, but Porcello struck out Josh Donaldson on three pitches and got Edwin Encarnacion to ground into a double play.

Brock Holt led off the fourth with a double against Danny Barnes, took third on a passed ball and came home on Pedroia's sacrifice fly.

NOTES: Blue Jays C Russell Martin (left knee) did not start because of a sore knee. C Dioner Navarro started behind the plate. He has had success catching RHP Marco Estrada so the move was expected. ... Toronto LHP Francisco Liriano might start Monday against the Tampa Bay Rays instead of RHP R.A. Dickey, but manager John Gibbons said it was not definite. Liriano has been in the bullpen. ... The Red Sox recalled LHP Henry Owens from Triple-A Pawtucket on Friday. ... Boston DH David Ortiz, who is retiring at the end of the season, was honored before the game Friday. ... Boston LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (2-6, 4.83 ERA) faces Toronto LHP J.A. Happ (17-4, 3.34 ERA) in the second game of the series Saturday.