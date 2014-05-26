Preview: Red Sox at Braves

The Boston Red Sox are enduring their longest losing streak since 1994 as their slide reached 10 games over the weekend. Things don’t get any easier on Monday, when the Red Sox visit the Atlanta Braves for the first of a two-game series. Boston’s slide is the longest for a defending World Series champion since the 1998 Florida Marlins dropped 11 in a row, and the team is falling short in several areas as injuries ravage the lineup.

The Red Sox placed first baseman Mike Napoli on the 15-day disabled list on Sunday, where he joined right fielder Shane Victorino, third baseman Will Middlebrooks and starter Felix Doubront. The Braves dealt with their own injuries early in the season - mostly to the rotation - but are still leading the National League East and sit seven games over .500 after taking two of three from the Colorado Rockies over the weekend. Atlanta is 5-2 on its current homestand and will visit Boston for two games later this week after hosting the pair.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, ESPN, NESN (Boston), SportsSouth (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox RH Clay Buchholz (2-4, 6.32 ERA) vs. Braves RH Ervin Santana (4-2, 3.42)

Buchholz’s ineffectiveness is one of several reasons for Boston’s slow start and the former All-Star yielded a pair of home runs among nine hits while being charged with five runs - four earned - over 4 2/3 innings in a loss to Toronto on Wednesday. The 29-year-old has allowed a total of 13 earned runs and 29 hits in 15 innings over his last three outings. Buchholz has never faced the Braves but is 4-0 with a 4.40 ERA in six career interleague starts.

Santana is enduring his own rough patch with losses in his last two starts. The Dominican Republic native yielded a total of 11 runs and 19 hits in 12 innings during those two turns and issued a season-high four walks against Milwaukee on Wednesday. Santana faced Boston twice when he was with the Kansas City Royals last season and won the first but was lit up for six runs on nine hits in 3 2/3 innings in the second.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Red Sox have been outscored 52-26 during the losing streak.

2. Atlanta RF Jason Heyward is hitless in two straight games after having his 11-game hitting streak come to an end on Saturday.

3. Boston LHP Craig Breslow went 10 straight appearances without allowing a run before retiring only one of the six batters he faced in Sunday’s setback.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 6, Braves 4