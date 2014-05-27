Preview: Red Sox at Braves

The Boston Red Sox were having trouble coming up with clutch hits during their 10-game losing streak but are solving that problem in interleague play. The Red Sox will go for a sweep of the first half of a home-and-home set when they visit the Atlanta Braves again on Tuesday. Boston battled back from a five-run deficit and ended the franchise’s longest losing streak since 1994 by taking an 8-6 victory from the Braves in Monday’s opener.

David Ortiz hit a tying three-run homer and pushed across the go-ahead run with a bases-loaded sacrifice fly in the opener, part of a strong effort from the top half of the lineup. The Red Sox have been searching for some punch and went 3-for-4 with runners in scoring position against Atlanta, which had surrendered a total of five runs in its three previous contests. The Braves are 5-3 on the current homestand, which concludes with Tuesday’s contest.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, ESPN, NESN (Boston), SportSouth (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox LH Jon Lester (4-6, 3.36 ERA) vs. Braves RH Aaron Harang (4-4, 3.32)

Lester is trying to bounce back from his worst start of the season - a 6 1/3-inning stint against Toronto in which he was charged with seven runs on 10 hits. The 30-year-old surrendered two home runs in that game, matching his total from the previous eight turns. Lester has made two career starts against Atlanta and is 1-1 with a total of four runs allowed in 13 innings.

Harang went 3-1 with a 0.85 ERA in his first five starts but has seen those numbers slip to 1-3 with a 6.11 ERA in the last five. The veteran was charged with four runs and nine hits in 5 1/3 innings without factoring in the decision against Milwaukee on Thursday. Harang is 2-2 with a 5.64 ERA in four starts against the Red Sox and struggles with Ortiz, who is 5-for-9 with a home run and three doubles against the 36-year-old.

WALK-OFFS

1. Red Sox 3B Brock Holt has hit safely in seven straight games and has scored a run in each of the last three.

2. Atlanta LF Justin Upton has 14 RBIs in his last nine games.

3. Boston’s losing streak was the longest for a defending World Series champion since the 1998 Florida Marlins dropped 11 straight.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 6, Braves 2