Preview: Red Sox at Braves

The Boston Red Sox snapped a seven-game losing streak in emphatic fashion and are hoping to carry some of that momentum out on the road. The Red Sox will visit the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday for the start of the back half of a home-and-home series.

Brock Holt became the first Boston player since John Valentin in 1996 to hit for the cycle as the Red Sox pounded out a season-high 18 hits in a 9-4 victory on Tuesday. Holt, who was batting leadoff while Dustin Pedroia took a day to rest his sore knee, capped off his big day with a triple to deep center while Boston broke out for seven runs in its last three trips to the plate. The Braves grabbed a 4-2 win in Monday’s series opener but settled for a 2-3 road trip with Tuesday’s loss. Atlanta sends Alex Wood to the mound on Wednesday to oppose Red Sox right-hander Joe Kelly.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), SportSouth (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox RH Joe Kelly (2-4, 5.45 ERA) vs. Braves LH Alex Wood (4-4, 3.56)

Kelly was solid in his last start but was left out of the decision after the bullpen squandered an 8-4 lead against Toronto on Friday. The California native surrendered one earned run in each of his two previous turns but has not pitched into the seventh inning since May 20. Kelly is 1-0 with a 1.46 ERA in two career starts against Atlanta.

Wood has been up and down in 2015 and comes into Wednesday off back-to-back losses. The 24-year-old allowed a total of three earned runs over 22 innings to win three straight starts before his current downturn, which includes yielding two home runs and four free passes at the New York Mets on Friday. Wood has twice appeared in relief against Boston and surrendered a total of two runs on five hits and three walks in 3 2/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Pedroia (knee) and LF Hanley Ramirez (sore back) are both day-to-day.

2. Atlanta SS Andrelton Simmons (hand) sat out Tuesday after taking a pitch off the hand on Monday and is day-to-day.

3. Boston CF Mookie Betts is 7-for-10 with three RBIs and three runs scored in his last three games.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 7, Braves 6