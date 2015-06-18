Preview: Red Sox at Braves

Every time the Boston Red Sox take one step forward, they seem to take two steps back. The Red Sox will attempt to salvage a split of the four-game, home-and-home series when they visit the Atlanta Braves in the finale on Thursday.

Brock Holt hit for the cycle and Boston pounded out 18 hits in a 9-4 victory at home on Tuesday that snapped a seven-game slide and seemed to turn the momentum back in its favor. Instead, the offense stalled again despite two more hits from Holt and the bullpen let the team down in a 5-2 loss as the series shifted to Atlanta on Wednesday. The Braves have traded wins and losses over the last six games and could use a series victory before kicking off a stretch of 12 of 15 against National League East opponents on Friday. Atlanta will turn to budding ace Shelby Miller to oppose Red Sox right-hander Clay Buchholz on Thursday.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), SportSouth (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox RH Clay Buchholz (3-6, 4.22 ERA) vs. Braves RH Shelby Miller (5-2, 2.02)

Buchholz had a string of five straight quality starts from May 10-June 2 but has since turned in a pair of disappointing efforts. The Texas native allowed a total of eight runs and 18 hits in 10 2/3 over his last two turns. Buchholz endured one of the worst outings of his career at Atlanta last season, when he issued eight walks and was charged with six runs and four hits in three innings.

Miller is winless in his last five turns despite four quality starts in that span. The 24-year-old scattered three runs and eight hits across 6 1/3 innings in a no decision at the New York Mets on Saturday. Miller faced Boston as a member of the St. Louis Cardinals on August 6 last season and allowed one run on four hits and a walk in seven innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Braves SS Andrelton Simmons (right hand soreness) missed his second straight game on Wednesday but is expected back Thursday.

2. Red Sox RHP Justin Masterson (shoulder) is expected to come off the disabled list later this week and could go to the bullpen upon his return.

3. Atlanta INF Pedro Ciriaco is 5-for-8 with three RBIs in two games while starting in place of Simmons.

PREDICTION: Braves 5, Red Sox 0