Red Sox 8, Braves 6: David Ortiz homered and drove in four runs as visiting Boston edged Atlanta to snap a 10-game slide.

Dustin Pedroia drove in two and scored while Brock Holt had two hits and scored twice for the Red Sox. Clay Buchholz issued a career-high eight walks in three-plus innings and was charged with six runs but six relievers combined for six scoreless frames, with Edward Mujica (2-1) earning the win and Koji Uehara picking up his 10th save.

Justin Upton double twice and recorded three RBIs and B.J. Upton added an RBI double as the Braves fell for the third time in nine games. Ervin Santana allowed six runs in five innings and left-hander Ian Thomas (1-2) came on after a one-hour, 26-minute rain delay and surrendered the go-ahead run to absorb the loss.

Buchholz walked two in front of Justin Upton’s two-run double in the third as Atlanta rallied for three runs in the frame to grab the lead. Buchholz sandwiched two more walks around B.J. Upton’s RBI double in the fourth before being lifted and Burke Badenhop allowed a pair of inherited runners to score, giving Atlanta a 6-1 cushion.

Boston clawed back to tie it in the fifth on Pedroia’s two-run single and Ortiz’s three-run blast to center that drew loud cheers from the opposing fans. Thomas struggled with his command in the seventh, issuing two walks and allowing an infield single before Ortiz’s sacrifice fly gave the Red Sox the lead and A.J. Pierzynski’s broken-bat single made it 8-6.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Boston sent RHP Alex Wilson to Triple-A Pawtucket and recalled C/1B Ryan Lavarnway. … Atlanta LHP Jonny Venters, who is recovering from a second Tommy John surgery, experienced a setback when he felt discomfort during a 15-pitch side session on Sunday. … Buchholz, who went 12-1 with a 1.74 ERA in 2013, is 0-2 with a 9.50 ERA in his last four starts, bumping his season ERA to 7.02.