Red Sox 6, Braves 3: Jackie Bradley Jr. capped a rally in the seventh with a two-run single as Boston came from behind to sweep the two-game series at Atlanta.

Dustin Pedroia went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored and Grady Sizemore had two hits and an RBI as the Red Sox picked up their second straight win on the heels of a 10-game slide. Jon Lester (5-6) allowed three runs and eight hits in six innings to earn the win and Koji Uehara took care of the ninth for his 11th save.

Aaron Harang allowed two runs in six innings and left in line for the win before Boston rallied for four runs in the seventh. Jason Heyward homered, Chris Johnson drove in two runs and Justin Upton had three hits to lead the Braves’ offense.

Pedroia gave the Red Sox an early lead with a sacrifice fly in the first but Heyward got that run right back by driving a 1-2 cutter out to right-center. Johnson’s sacrifice fly in the third put the Braves up but David Ross evened it with an RBI single in the fourth after Sizemore doubled and stole third on a play that was challenged and upheld.

Freddie Freeman tripled leading off the fifth and scored two batters later to put Atlanta in front again before Boston built some momentum against the bullpen in the seventh. Xander Bogaerts and Pedroia each reached with one-out singles off Anthony Varvaro (1-1) before left-hander Luis Avilan came on and surrendered David Ortiz’s RBI single, and the go-ahead run scored when Sizemore sent a broken-bat grounder up the middle with the bases loaded that Avilan could not corral.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Atlanta C Evan Gattis was a late scratch from the lineup due to a strained right wrist. … Boston RHP Clay Buchholz will throw a bullpen session Wednesday to determine whether he needs to skip a start after reportedly suffering a hyper extended left knee in Monday’s contest. … The teams will shift to Boston for the second half of a home-and-home four-game set on Wednesday.