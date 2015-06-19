Red Sox 5, Braves 2

ATLANTA -- Right-hander Clay Buchholz allowed only two unearned runs in seven innings, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Atlanta Braves 5-2 Thursday to earn a split of the team’s home-and-home, four-game interleague series.

The win snapped Boston’s seven-game road losing streak.

Buchholz (4-6) gave up six hits and one walk while striking out three to earn his first win since June 2.

Tommy Layne pitched a scoreless eighth, and Koji Uehara worked a perfect ninth to earn his 14th save. Each struck out two batters, and Uehara fanned pinch hitter Jonny Gomes to end the game.

At the plate, Buchholz had a 10-pitch at-bat against Atlanta starter Shelby Miller in the fifth inning that altered the course of the game. Buchholz fouled off four two-strike pitches before finally striking out. However, the extra work on the humid night seemed to take its toll on Miller, who allowed three runs the next inning.

Miller (5-3) allowed four runs, one earned, on seven hits in 5 2/3 innings. He retired the first nine batters he faced, struck out four and failed to win for the sixth straight start.

Boston’s nine-hit attack was paced by second baseman Brock Holt, who was 2-for-4 with a triple and a walk and scored three runs. Holt was 9-for-16 with five runs and two RBIs in the four-game series.

Atlanta right fielder Nick Markakis set a major league record by playing in his 393rd consecutive game in the outfield without an error.

Holt led off the fourth inning with a triple off the center field wall. The ball was nearly caught by leaping center fielder Cameron Maybin, who slammed into the padding with his left shoulder while trying to flag it down.

Holt scored when David Ortiz hit a high hopper to second baseman Jace Peterson, who didn’t have time to throw home to make a play and instead took the out at first.

The Red Sox scored three times in the sixth inning to take a 4-0 lead. Holt hit a leadoff single up the middle that barely eluded both Atlanta middle infielders. Miller got center fielder Mookie Betts to hit a high infield popup, but the ball bounced off the heel of third baseman Juan Uribe’s glove for an error. Betts took advantage of the second chance with a sharp single to left.

Ortiz loaded the bases with a single to right. Brock then scored when left fielder Hanley Ramirez grounded into a double play.

Shortstop Xander Bogaerts drove in Betts with a single to right, and right fielder Alejandro De Aza doubled home Bogaerts with a well-placed shot to right.

The Braves cut the lead to 4-2 with a two-out rally in the sixth. Maybin singled, Markakis walked and Uribe loaded the bases on a chopping infield single that hung in the air too long for Buchholz to have a play.

Catcher A.J. Pierzynski hit a liner off the glove of Buchholz, who fielded the ball and flipped over the head of Ortiz to allow both runs to score.

The Red Sox immediately got one of the runs back against reliever David Aardsma. Holt drew a two-out walk and scored on an RBI double by Betts.

The game started 45 minutes late because of an afternoon thunderstorm that rolled through the city.

NOTES: Boston 3B Pablo Sandoval sat out the game as punishment for using a cell phone during Wednesday’s game. ... Atlanta recalled OF Eury Perez from Gwinnett and optioned SS Daniel Castro to the Triple-A club. The Braves were short in the outfield with Jonny Gomes nursing a tweaked quad and regular LF Kelly Johnson filling in at first base while Freddie Freeman is day to day with a sprained right wrist. ... Boston sat 2B Dustin Pedroia for the second time in three days with soreness in his left knee. The Red Sox recalled 3B Travis Shaw from Triple-A Pawtucket and placed RHP Heath Hembree (right shoulder inflammation) on the 15-day disabled list. ... Atlanta starts a three-game series against the New York Mets on Friday. Rookie RHP Matt Wisler is expected to make his major league debut for the Braves against Mets RHP Jacob deGrom (7-4, 2.33 ERA). ... Boston opens a three-game set in Kansas City with LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (2-1, 3.55) facing Royals RHP Yordano Ventura (3-6, 4.68).