Porcello pitches Red Sox past Braves

ATLANTA -- Boston Red Sox right-hander Rich Porcello added to Atlanta’s offensive woes, improving his record to 4-0 at the expense of the Braves on Monday.

Porcello allowed just four hits over 6 1/3 innings and Jackie Bradley Jr. broke up a pitching duel with Julio Teheran by homering in the seventh inning as Boston posted a 1-0 interleague victory.

“Both pitchers were cruising along,” said Bradley, who also had the decisive hit in Boston’s marathon 12-inning victory at Houston on Sunday night. “Rick did an amazing job and we were able to preserve the win for him.”

The loss was the sixth straight for the Braves (4-15), who have gone 14 straight games without hitting a home run and are 1-11 at home.

The streak without a homer matches the longest in the majors since 1995. The Los Angeles Angels also went 14 games without going deep in 2007.

Former Braves closer Craig Kimbrel, who had given up a home run to force extra innings Sunday night, retired Atlanta in order in the ninth inning with two strikeouts to pick up his sixth save for the Red Sox (10-9).

Porcello stuck out six and walked two, and he did not allow a runner to second base until the seventh inning. He threw 69 of his 98 pitches for strikes.

“The sinker was working well, I got ahead of a lot of guys and we played really good defense,” Porcello said.

Porcello was pulled for left-hander Robbie Ross Jr. after Jeff Francoeur doubled with one out in the seventh and Freddie Freeman followed by drawing a walk.

The Red Sox were able to get just one out on a potential double play, but Ross struck out pinch-hitter Erick Aybar to end the inning.

“We had an opportunity there in the bottom of the seventh,” Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “We kind of blew out the bench there trying to get a couple runs and we didn’t get it done.”

Bradley picked on a 1-0 changeup from Teheran (0-3) with one out in the seventh inning and sent a drive into the right-field seats for his first homer of the season.

“I was able to get the barrel on it and get it up in the air,” Bradley said.

Boston threatened to break the game open later in seventh, loading the bases on a double by Christian Vazquez, a botched bunt by the Braves and a walk. Xander Bogaerts fouled off six two-strike pitches, but lined out to center field to end the inning.

“That was one of the best matchups I’ve seen in a long while,” Gonzalez said.

Teheran, who came in with a 5.64 ERA, gave up six hits, walked three and struck out eight in his seven innings, leaving after 115 pitches.

“Julio pitched a great game,” Gonzalez said. “He did a tremendous job.”

Teheran struck out three of the first five batters he faced and didn’t allow a hit until Mookie Betts doubled with two outs in the third inning.

Travis Shaw drew Teheran’s second walk of the game with one out in the fourth, and Josh Rutledge followed with the single. The Red Sox threat died, though, when Brock Holt struck out into a double play with the runners going.

Porcello didn’t allow a runner to reach second base through the first six innings. He gave up singles in the first and second innings, but not another hit until Freeman beat the shift with a bunt single opening the fifth.

Freeman was 2-for-3 with a walk, but struck out to end the game after earlier claiming he had been hit on the foot by a Kimbrel pitch. The ruling he hadn’t stood after a video review.

The Red Sox didn’t get to their Atlanta hotel until about 5:30 a.m. after the game in Houston.

“We’re definitely glad to get a victory on the road, especially after getting to the hotel so late,” Bradley said. “Hopefully we can keep it going.”

NOTES: 1B Freddie Freeman was dropped to sixth in the Braves order, the first time he had hit anywhere other than third this season. He hadn’t hit lower than fourth since 2013, and it was the first time he batted sixth since 2012. ... The Red Sox’s 12-inning victory at Houston took more than five hours to play. ... 1B Hanley Ramirez wasn’t in the lineup for the Red Sox, who also don’t have a DH spot for David Ortiz in a National League ballpark. ... LHP David Price, who is 2-0 for the Red Sox despite a 7.06 ERA, will try to bounce back from a rough outing against Tampa Bay as he faces the Braves on Tuesday. ... RHP Matt Wisler (0-1, 3.10 ERA) will start for the Braves. ... The four-game interleague match-up continues at Boston on Wednesday and Thursday.