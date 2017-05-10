Preview: Red Sox at Brewers

Eric Thames' stunning early-season power display has resulted in him surpassing his previous career-best total for home runs. Thames established his new high of 13 in the series opener and looks to continue his torrid start when the Milwaukee Brewers host the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday for the middle contest of their three-game set.

The 30-year-old Thames moved into a tie for the major-league lead in homers when he launched a two-run blast during a five-run first inning as the Brewers outslugged the Red Sox 11-7 on Tuesday. Thames' hot start has come under scrutiny as he went deep just 21 times in two previous major-league campaigns and spent the last three seasons playing in South Korea. Mookie Betts went 4-for-4 with a homer and four RBIs for Boston in the opener and is 7-for-10 with two homers, three doubles and five RBIs over his last two games. The Red Sox, who have scored 35 runs over their last three contests, are 2-2 during a six-game road trip.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox RH Kyle Kendrick (0-1, 13.50 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Chase Anderson (2-0, 2.86)

Kendrick suffered the loss in his Boston debut when he gave up six runs and eight hits in four innings against Baltimore on Thursday. The 32-year-old, who owns an 81-82 career record, was one of the worst pitchers in the majors last season, when he went 7-13 with a 6.32 ERA in 27 starts for Colorado. Kendrick is 3-5 with a 4.29 ERA in 11 career appearances (eight starts) against Milwaukee and has experienced difficulties with slugger Ryan Braun (9-for-21, two homers).

Anderson has had three straight no-decisions and given up four runs in each of his last two starts. The 29-year-old lasted a season-low 4 2/3 innings against St. Louis in his last turn, when he allowed four runs and seven hits. Anderson never has faced the Red Sox but handcuffed Hanley Ramirez (1-for-8) when both players were in the National League.

WALK-OFFS

1. Red Sox SS Xander Bogaerts is 17-for-47 during his 12-game hitting streak.

2. Braun (back/arm) went 1-for-4 with a double on Tuesday in his first start of the month.

3. Boston LHP David Price tossed a four-inning, 60-pitch simulated game on Tuesday and could start a minor-league rehab stint on Sunday.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 10, Brewers 7