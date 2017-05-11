Preview: Red Sox at Brewers

The Boston Red Sox hardly are making the most of their first visit to Milwaukee in 14 years and will try to avoid a three-game sweep in the series finale against the heavy-hitting Brewers on Thursday afternoon. Milwaukee pounded out 13 hits for the second straight night and has scored 18 runs in winning the first two games of the set.

The top of the batting order is setting the tone for the Brewers, who will be seeking a season high-tying fourth consecutive victory Thursday. Leadoff hitter Keon Broxton is 5-for-8 with a homer and four RBIs and No. 2 batter Eric Thames is 4-for-9 with a homer in the past two games. Jackie Bradley Jr. ended an 11-game home run drought for Boston, which is 2-3 on its six-game road trip despite piling up 42 runs. Left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez looks to continue a string of solid pitching performances for the Red Sox, who are trying to avoid falling back to .500 for the first time since April 14.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, NESN (Boston), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox LH Eduardo Rodríguez (1-1, 3.07 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Jimmy Nelson (1-2, 4.83)

Rodriguez settled for his second straight no-decision last time out in Minnesota after permitting three runs and seven hits over six innings. It was the third consecutive quality start for Rodriguez, who has allowed four runs while registering 22 strikeouts over 18 frames in that span. Nick Franklin is the only Milwaukee hitter to have faced Rodriguez, going 2-for-2 with three RBIs.

Nelson was in the midst of a confidence-boosting outing at Pittsburgh on Friday, tossing three hitless innings before a long rain delay ended his night. He failed to work more than 5 1/3 frames in each of his previous three turns, going 0-2 with 16 runs and 25 hits allowed in that span. Nelson is 0-2 with a 4.96 ERA in three starts at Miller Park, allowing opponents to bat .313.

WALK-OFFS

1. Red Sox SS Xander Bogaerts is riding a 13-game hitting streak.

2. Milwaukee has outscored its opponents 35-10 in the first inning.

3. Boston DH Hanley Ramirez (muscle spasm) and Brewers LF Ryan Braun (calf tightness) each exited Wednesday's game.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 6, Brewers 4