Preview: Red Sox at Cardinals

The Boston Red Sox are even in the World Series thanks in large part to the Nos. 4-5 lineup combination of David Ortiz and Mike Napoli. When the St. Louis Cardinals host the Red Sox in Game 3 on Saturday, one of those two will have to sit on the bench. The Red Sox lose the designated hitter in the National League park and alternated between Napoli and Ortiz at first base during interleague play in the regular season.

Ortiz homered in each of the first two games and Napoli provided the key hit - a three-run double - in Boston’s 8-1 victory in Game 1. Ortiz’s two-run blast in Game 2 accounted for the only runs the Red Sox managed in a 4-2 loss, during which some questions popped up about their bullpen. Craig Breslow allowed a pair of inherited runners to score and committed an error during the three-run seventh inning while the St. Louis bullpen, headlined by rookies Carlos Martinez and Trevor Rosenthal, dominated.

TV: 8:07 p.m. ET, FOX

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox RH Jake Peavy (0-1, 8.31 ERA) vs. Cardinals RH Joe Kelly (0-1, 4.41)

Peavy put together a strong start in the clinching game of the American League Division Series at Tampa Bay but was lit up for seven runs on five hits and three walks in three innings at Detroit in the ALCS. The 32-year-old is 0-3 with a 10.31 ERA in four career postseason starts. Peavy owns a history against the Cardinals from when he was in the National League and is 1-3 with a 2.08 ERA in four career starts at St. Louis.

Kelly surrendered four earned runs in five innings at Los Angeles in the NLCS to suffer his lone postseason setback. The 25-year-old features a power sinker but does not work deep into games, topping out at six innings and 95 pitches in three postseason starts. Kelly posted worse numbers at home than on the road in the regular season, going 5-4 with a 3.29 ERA in 18 games - eight starts - in St. Louis.

WALK-OFFS

1. Red Sox OF Daniel Nava could get his first start of the series on Saturday, replacing Jonny Gomes.

2. Cardinals 1B Allen Craig (foot) served as DH in Boston but will likely find himself back on the bench in St. Louis.

3. Ortiz is tied for seventh on the all-time list with 17 postseason home runs and matched a franchise record with his fifth of the 2013 playoffs in Game 2

PREDICTION: Red Sox 7, Cardinals 5