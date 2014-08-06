Preview: Red Sox at Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals attempt to make an old friend’s return an unpleasant one when they host Joe Kelly and the Boston Red Sox in the middle contest of their three-game interleague series Wednesday. Kelly makes his debut for Boston after being acquired from St. Louis along with Allen Craig for John Lackey at Thursday’s non-waiver trade deadline. The California native owns a 9-7 record and 2.90 ERA in 35 career games - 20 starts - at Busch Stadium.

Kelly hopes to help the Red Sox halt their three-game skid and win for just the third time in 14 contests. The Cardinals posted their third straight victory in the opener as Jon Jay returned from a five-game absence due to a sore wrist to deliver a tiebreaking RBI single in the eighth inning for a 3-2 triumph. With the win, St. Louis remained one game behind first-place Milwaukee in the National League Central.

TV: 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN, NESN (Boston), FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox RH Joe Kelly (2-2, 4.37 ERA) vs. Cardinals RH Shelby Miller (8-8, 4.14)

Kelly has not pitched since July 30, when he yielded four runs and seven hits over five innings for the Cardinals in a loss at San Diego. The 26-year-old, who spent nearly three months on the disabled list with a hamstring injury, has won just one of his last six starts after recording a victory at Pittsburgh in his season debut on April 5. Kelly has surrendered 16 earned runs over his last four outings after giving up a total of one in his first three turns.

Miller has pitched well in two starts after making his first relief appearance of the season, going 1-0 while allowing a total of four runs and six hits over 11 2/3 innings. Three of those six hits were home runs, however, as the 23-year-old has served up 15 long balls in 121 2/3 frames after yielding 20 in 173 1/3 innings last season. Miller, who never has faced Boston, is 3-5 with a 4.26 ERA in 11 games - 10 starts - at home in 2014.

WALK-OFFS

1. Craig (sprained left foot) will not get the chance to face his former team as he was placed on the 15-day disabled list by Boston on Tuesday.

2. St. Louis RHP Michael Wacha (shoulder) began a throwing program Tuesday and hopes to return next month.

3. Boston OF Shane Victorino underwent season-ending surgery Tuesday to repair a bulging disk in his back.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 7, Red Sox 2