Preview: Red Sox at Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals turn to their ace after wasting a chance to grab a share of the division lead as they host the Boston Red Sox in the rubber match of their three-game interleague series Thursday. St. Louis had an opportunity to pull into a tie with Milwaukee atop the National League Central as the Brewers fell to San Francisco but dropped a 2-1 decision on Wednesday. The Cardinals took a 1-0 lead in the first inning but were held to just one hit over the next seven frames before recording two during an attempted rally in the ninth that fell short, ending their three-game winning streak.

St. Louis’ hold on a wild-card spot became slimmer as it enters Thursday just one-half game ahead of Pittsburgh. The Cardinals call upon All-Star Adam Wainwright to help secure a series victory and avoid a split of their six-game homestand. Xander Bogaerts drove in both runs for Boston on Wednesday, including the winner with a sacrifice fly in the ninth inning as the last-place Red Sox posted just their third triumph in 14 contests.

TV: 7:15 p.m. ET, MLBN, NESN (Boston), FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox RH Brandon Workman (1-4, 4.08 ERA) vs. Cardinals RH Adam Wainwright (13-6, 2.26)

Workman lost his fourth straight start on July 30, yielding five runs - two earned - on four hits and four walks in five innings against Toronto. The 25-year-old posted his only victory of the season on June 10, when he limited the Orioles to one hit over 6 2/3 scoreless frames at Baltimore. Workman, who never has faced St. Louis, is 1-1 with a 3.70 ERA in five games - four starts - on the road this year.

Wainwright, who owns a share of the major-league lead in victories, has been battered in two of his three outings since starting the All-Star Game for the NL. After surrendering six runs - four earned - in 4 2/3 innings of a loss to Tampa Bay on July 22, the 32-year-old scattered five hits over seven scoreless frames at the Chicago Cubs on July 27 before getting tagged for seven runs on nine hits and three walks by Baltimore on Friday. Wainwright, who will be facing Boston in the regular season for the first time, has posted a 3.79 ERA at home as opposed to a 1.32 mark on the road this campaign.

WALK-OFFS

1. Red Sox LF Yoenis Cespedes has scored a run in each of his four games since being acquired from Oakland.

2. Cardinals C A.J. Pierzynski is 9-for-29 (.310) over his first eight contests with the club.

3. Boston RHP Junichi Tazawa has recorded a decision in each of the first two games of the series, taking the loss in the opener before notching the win on Wednesday.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 8, Red Sox 2