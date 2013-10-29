Red Sox 3, Cardinals 1: Jon Lester dominated through 7 2/3 innings and batterymate David Ross drove in the go-ahead run as visiting Boston edged St. Louis to draw within one win of a World Series title.

David Ortiz continued his historic pace with three hits and an RBI and Dustin Pedroia doubled and scored for the Red Sox, who took a 3-2 lead in the series and can clinch their third championship in the last 10 seasons when the Fall Classic moves back to Boston for Game 6 on Wednesday. Lester (2-0) allowed one run and four hits while striking out seven to improve to 3-0 with a 0.43 ERA in three career World Series starts.

Matt Holliday homered but Adam Wainwright (0-2) was charged with three runs and eight hits in seven innings for the Cardinals. The right-hander struck out 10 but lost three straight starts for the first time all season.

Pedroia sent a one-out double to left in the first inning and Ortiz followed by ripping an RBI double just inside the line past first base to give the Red Sox a quick 1-0 lead. St. Louis evened it on one swing in the sixth, when Holliday ripped a 1-0 fastball from Lester onto the batter’s eye beyond the center-field wall.

Boston could not get anything done with two on and one out in the fifth but chipped away with the bottom of the lineup in the seventh. Xander Bogaerts started the rally with a one-out single and Stephen Drew worked a walk before Ross pulled a ground-rule double down the left-field line to give the Red Sox back the lead.

The Red Sox elected to let Lester take his at-bat and he tapped back to Wainwright for an easy out, but Jacoby Ellsbury followed with a bloop single to center that scored Drew before Ross was thrown out at the plate to end the inning.

Lester rewarded manager John Farrell’s faith by getting five more outs before turning it over to closer Koji Uehara. The right-hander struck out pinch hitter Matt Adams to finish off the eighth and worked a 1-2-3 ninth to nail down his second save of the series.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Boston RF Shane Victorino (lower back) missed his second straight game but was available off the bench if necessary. … The Red Sox struck out 14 times in the game and 156 in the postseason, breaking the previous record of 142 by the 2010 San Francisco Giants. … Cardinals 1B Allen Craig (foot) started at first base for the first time in the series and went 0-for-3.