Preview: Red Sox at Dodgers

The Boston Red Sox have their sights on ending a 11-game West Coast trek with a winning record as they open Friday's three-game series against the host Los Angeles Dodgers. Boston is 4-4 on the trip after versatile Brock Holt delivered the tiebreaking RBI single in the 11th inning Thursday for a 3-2 victory over Seattle and a split of a four-game series.

Los Angeles posted a 4-2 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Thursday to avoid a three-game sweep and stands two games behind the first-place San Francisco Giants in the National League West and is in possession of the first wild card. Rookie All-Star Corey Seager smacked his 19th homer of the season, tying the franchise record for shortstops set by current Boston player Hanley Ramirez in 2013. Ramirez (sprained left wrist) is now a first baseman and he has missed the past two games after slipping in the dugout and being injured following Tuesday's game in Seattle. Red Sox manager John Farrell said he would prefer not to play veteran David Ortiz at first despite their being no use of the designated hitter in a NL ballpark.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox RH Steven Wright (12-5, 3.20 ERA) vs. Dodgers LH Scott Kazmir (9-4, 4.41)

Wright has won four straight decisions but has allowed 11 runs and 19 hits in back-to-back no-decisions covering 9 2/3 innings. He allowed three runs and 10 hits in five innings against the Los Angeles Angels in his last turn to conclude July with a 6.23 ERA in six starts. Wright is 5-4 with a 2.37 ERA in 10 road starts this season, including three complete-game efforts.

Kazmir won seven consecutive decisions before falling to Arizona in his last start when he gave up four runs and eight hits in 6 2/3 innings. The 32-year-old hasn't walked a batter in his last three outings and four of his past five turns. Kazmir is 9-9 with a 3.99 ERA in 29 career starts against Boston and has been torched by Dustin Pedroia (22-for-43, two homers) while succeeding against Ortiz (12-for-51, two homers).

WALK-OFFS

1. Dodgers RF Josh Reddick is hitless in eight at-bats since being acquired from the Oakland Athletics on Monday.

2. Boston 3B Travis Shaw had two hits — including a homer — on Thursday for just his second multi-hit outing in his past 19 contests.

3. Los Angeles C Yasmani Grandal had two hits and two RBIs on Thursday and is 8-for-19 with two homers and seven RBIs during a five-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 4, Dodgers 2