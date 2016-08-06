Preview: Red Sox at Dodgers

Mookie Betts was the American League Player of the Month for July, and the Boston Red Sox right fielder looks intent on having another stellar month in August. Betts is 9-for-23 with two homers and three doubles over five games and aims to remain hot when Boston visits the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday for the middle contest of their three-game series.

Betts was 3-for-5 with a home run as the Red Sox routed the Dodgers 9-0 on Friday to remain two games behind first-place Baltimore in the American League East and one-half game ahead of Detroit for the second wild-card spot. Sandy Leon was 2-for-3 with a homer and four RBIs and is batting a torrid .374 in 107 at-bats. The Dodgers, who have lost three of their last four contests, are two games behind first-place San Francisco in the National League West and own the first wild card by two games over Miami and St. Louis. The slumping Chase Utley is 1-for-12 over his last three games and hasn't recorded a multi-hit performance since July 19.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, FS1, NESN (Boston), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox LH Eduardo Rodriguez (2-4, 5.91 ERA) vs. Dodgers RH Ross Stripling (2-3, 4.14)

Rodriguez pitched well in a no-decision against Seattle in his last turn as he gave up one run and three hits in 6 1/3 innings. He has posted a 2.63 ERA in four starts since returning from the minors and gave up one run in two of the outings. Rodriguez is 2-1 with a 5.74 ERA in five road starts this season.

Stripling rejoined the team from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday and will be activated prior to Saturday's game. He has just one victory in eight big-league starts but has served up just three homers in 54 1/3 innings. Stripling is 1-2 with a 5.20 ERA in six appearances (four starts) at Dodger Stadium.

WALK-OFFS

1. Red Sox 2B Dustin Pedroia (left shin) departed Friday's game in the fourth inning and is day-to-day while 1B Hanley Ramirez (wrist) will sit out his fourth consecutive game on Saturday, with Boston manager John Farrell indicating that David Ortiz will draw a rare start at first base.

2. Los Angeles RF Josh Reddick is hitless in 12 at-bats since being acquired from Oakland on Monday.

3. Boston claimed Bryan Holaday (.238 in 30 games this season) off waivers from Texas on Friday - one day after fellow C Ryan Hanigan (ankle) was injured.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 6, Dodgers 5