Wright stuff: Sox roll over Dodgers

LOS ANGELES -- Knuckleballer Steven Wright couldn't have scripted a better homecoming.

Wright, a Southern California native, threw a complete-game shutout, and the Boston Red Sox rolled to a 9-0 rout of the Los Angeles Dodgers before an announced sellout crowd of 52,728 at Dodger Stadium on Friday night.

"Outstanding. Complete control," Red Sox manager John Farrell said of Wright's performance. "I thought the two big pitches that were really good to see were the 3-2 knuckleballs that he threw to the middle of the order guys in the seventh inning for two strikeouts. He didn't go away from (his knuckleball) even in a four-run game. He executed even when he was behind in the count."

Wright (13-5) retired 18 of 19 batters, including 15 in a row at one point, before giving up a single to Yasmani Grandal to open the eighth inning. Wright finished with nine strikeouts one walk and held the Dodgers to three hits.

"It's definitely nice to do it at (home)," said Wright, a native of nearby Torrance. "Watching Dodgers' games was what I did growing up, so to have an opportunity to pitch here was fun and to be able to throw my first complete-game shutout was definitely icing on the cake."

Wright is the only major league pitcher to allow three runs or fewer in his 11 road starts to open a season, tying Rogers Clemens' club mark set in 1988.

"It's one of those things you try to go out there and establish your knuckleball for called strikes," said Wright, who threw a 119 pitches (78 strikes). "I think that's the biggest thing with knuckleballs is you want to show the hitters you can throw them for strikes. Tonight, I was able to do that from the get go."

Mookie Betts, Sandy Leon and Travis Shaw homered for the Red Sox (60-48). Shaw's solo shot was among the highlights of a five-run eighth for the Red Sox, which allowed them to blow the contest open. Boston outhit Los Angeles 10-3. Leon, who went 2-for-3, drove in career-high four runs.

"I'm just trying to do what I can to help the team," said Leon, who is batting .374 with four home runs and 20 RBIs in 107 at-bats.

Dodgers starter Scott Kazmir allowed four runs on five hits with four walks and two strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings. Kazmir (9-5), who hadn't issued a walk in his previous three starts, suffered his second straight loss after compiling a seven-game winning streak.

"Overall, he just really didn't command the fastball tonight," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said of Kazmir. "That's a very good hitting club and they made us pay for some mistakes. Game got away from us."

Kazmir didn't dispute Roberts' assessment.

"I feel like I would have been in a good position if I was able to be effective with my pitches," said Kazmir, who has a 9-10 career record with a 4.08 ERA in 30 starts against the Red Sox. "Just didn't pitch well."

The Dodgers (60-49) dropped their third game in four contests.

Former Dodger Hanley Ramirez returned after a two-game absence after injuring his left wrist Tuesday night at the Seattle Mariners. Ramirez was 0-for-4 with a walk and two strikeouts.

A sacrifice fly by Leon scored Jackie Bradley Jr., who reached on a fielder's choice and advanced to third on a base hit by Aaron Hill, for a 1-0 Boston lead in the second inning.

In the third, Betts led off with a solo home run to left for a 2-0 edge. It was his 23rd homer this season.

Leon crushed a two-run blast to left off Kazmir in the fourth for a 4-0 advantage. It was Leon's fourth of the season.

NOTES: Boston 2B Dustin Pedroia left the game in the fourth inning with a left shin contusion. Pedroia, who went 0-for-2, fouled a pitch off his leg in the third. He is listed as day-to-day. ... Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, 1B Adrian Gonzalez and former Red Sox and Dodgers INF Nomar Garciaparra presented Red Sox DH David Ortiz with a $10,000 donation to the David Ortiz Children's Fund. Roberts, Gonzalez and Garciaparra are former teammates of Ortiz, who is retiring at the end of the season. ... The Red Sox claimed C Bryan Holaday off waivers from the Texas Rangers. Holaday batted .238 with two home runs and 13 RBIs in 30 games this season for the Rangers. ... The Dodgers are expected to place RHP Bud Norris (back strain) on the 15-day disabled list Saturday. RHP Ross Stripling (2-3, 4.14 ERA) will be officially recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City to start Saturday against Boston LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (2-4, 5.91).