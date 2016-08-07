Dodgers bounce back to blank Red Sox

LOS ANGELES -- Rookie Ross Stripling set the tone and the Los Angeles Dodgers followed in concert by muting the Boston Red Sox.

Stripling worked five shutout innings and the Dodgers' bullpen did the rest in a 3-0 victory over the Red Sox on Saturday before 47,696 at Dodger Stadium.

A.J. Ellis, Corey Seager and Adrian Gonzalez each drove in a run for the Dodgers (61-49), who bounced back from a 9-0 shellacking on Friday night.

Stripling (3-3) struck out four and walked one while allowing four hits by the No. 1 offense in the major leagues. Stripling threw 75 pitches (49 strikes) before manager Dave Roberts lifted him in the bottom of the fifth for pinch hitter Chris Taylor.

"It's a really good lineup and I think your mentality is to get the first guy out, but I really wanted to do that today," said Stripling, who threw 25 pitches in the first inning and escaped a bases-loaded jam. "You don't want to give them any opportunities."

Roberts heaped considerable praise on Stripling.

"Obviously I can't say enough about Ross and the effort he gave us today," Roberts said. "We've put him in some tough spots that we've talked, but he's always risen to the occasion. He gave us a huge lift we needed."

Gonzalez's run-scoring single in the fifth inning plated Howie Kendrick for the game's final run. Gonzalez finished 3-for-4 with a run. He is batting .342 in his last 33 games.

Relievers Grant Dayton and Joe Blanton combined for three scoreless frames before Kenley Jansen pitched a perfect ninth for his 33rd save. Roberts was particularly impressed with Dayton, who fanned four of the six hitters he faced.

"Grant's been great and the way he carries himself on a big-league mound for such little service is rare," Roberts said of the rookie reliever. "He doesn't scare off."

Red Sox starter Eduardo Rodriguez allowed three runs on eight hits with five strikeouts and a walk in 4 1/3 innings. Rodriguez was making his fifth start -- he posted a 2.63 ERA in his previous four outings -- since being recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket. It was his first start against the Dodgers.

"Obviously, he fell behind in the count in the fifth inning, bunched together some hits on their part and on a day when three runs seemed like a large margin it holds up," said Boston manager John Farrell, whose club fell to 5-5 on this road trip and 60-49 overall. "We couldn't get anything going offensively."

After getting Friday night off, David Ortiz of the Red Sox started at first base. Ortiz, who went 0-for-3 with a strikeout before being replaced by Aaron Hill in the bottom of the sixth, came out of the game due to soreness.

"I got a little sore out there," said Ortiz, who said he began hurting in the first inning. "I just didn't want to take three days without playing, though."

Los Angeles outhit Boston 11-5.

Asked about the Red Sox's inability to score any runs, Ortiz reluctantly gave credit to the Dodgers' pitching staff.

"Sometimes (hitters) get away with things, sometimes (pitchers) get away with things. They got away with things today," Ortiz said.

Ellis lined an RBI single to left, scoring Gonzalez, for a 1-0 Los Angeles lead in the second inning.

Seager doubled home Taylor in the fifth inning for a 2-0 advantage. The two-bagger was Seager's 31st of the season, breaking Eric Karros' Los Angeles rookie mark set in 1992. Johnny Frederick holds the franchise record of 52 doubles in 148 games in 1929.

Karros attended the game and congratulated Seager afterward.

NOTES: LHP Rich Hill developed remnants of another blister on his middle pitching finger and won't make his Dodgers' debut Sunday as scheduled. Hill, acquired Monday from the Oakland Athletics, will be replaced by RHP Brandon McCarthy (2-2, 2.76 ERA). LHP David Price (9-7, 4.26 ERA) will start for Boston in the series finale. ... Red Sox INF Dustin Pedroia didn't play after fouling a ball off his left leg Friday. Pedroia left the game in the fourth inning with a shin contusion and was listed as day-to-day. Brock Holt replaced him at 2B. ... The Red Sox placed C Ryan Hanigan (left ankle) on the 15-day disabled list and added C Bryan Holaday to the roster. Holaday was claimed off waivers from the Texas Rangers. ... The Dodgers officially put RHP Bud Norris (back strain) on the 15-day disabled list and activated RHP Ross Stripling.