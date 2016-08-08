EditorsNote: adds new 11th graf

Segedin gets 4 RBIs in debut as Dodgers top Red Sox

LOS ANGELES -- Rob Segedin left the heat and humidity of Oklahoma City and immediately jumped into the fire of the major leagues, delivering a sizzling debut in the process.

The left fielder had four RBIs, sparking the Los Angeles Dodgers to an 8-5 victory over the Boston Red Sox before 50,640 at Dodger Stadium on Sunday night.

Justin Turner homered, and Adrian Gonzalez and Enrique Hernandez hit back-to-back long balls in the seventh for the Dodgers (62-49), who took two of three from the Red Sox (60-50). Gonzalez's solo shot off reliever Junichi Tazawa was the 300th homer of his career.

"It's pretty cool to take a step back and enjoy it for a few hours and go back at it again tomorrow," said Gonzalez, who became the seventh active player to reach 300 home runs and 400 doubles. Alex Rodriguez, Adrian Beltre, Carlos Beltran, Albert Pujols, David Ortiz and Miguel Cabrera are the others.

The 27-year-old Segedin, though, stole the show. Segedin, whose contract was purchased from Triple-A Oklahoma City earlier Sunday, got the start in left and went 2-for-3. The four RBIs are the most by a Dodgers player in his debut.

Segedin became the second major-leaguer this season to collect four RBIs in his debut, joining Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story, who achieved the feat with two home runs on Opening Day against the Arizona Diamondbacks

"I've always trusted in my abilities," said Segedin, who was acquired by the Dodgers in an offseason trade with the New York Yankees on Jan. 12, 2016. "Sometimes when you're with an organization and you're stuck (in the minors), there are only so many opportunities you get. I'm just thankful that the Dodgers, whatever they saw in me, that they did the trade in January and I could get this opportunity."

Boston's Aaron Hill, Andrew Benintendi and Mookie Betts each drove in a run in the sixth to cut the Dodgers' lead to 6-5, but reliever Joe Blanton fanned Jackie Bradley Jr. looking to end the inning.

Benintendi, playing in his fifth major league game, finished with two RBIs and with half of Boston's six hits.

The Gonzalez and Hernandez homers provided the final margin.

Gonzalez, whose long ball was his 10th of the year, finished 3-for-4 with three runs.

Red Sox starter David Price (9-8) served up six runs (three earned) on five hits with five walks and three strikeouts in five innings. Three Boston errors didn't help his cause.

"That's the worst command of a baseball I've had in a long time," said Price, who has won just two decisions since June 19 and is 0-2 with a 4.31 ERA in five starts since the All-Star break.

Said Boston manager John Farrell, "Certainly the walks built up in the fourth and fifth innings. I thought he had very good stuff, cruised through the first three. I still thought he had very good stuff even in the fifth inning. Missed with a couple of, what I thought, borderline pitches to (Yasmani) Grandal. And then Segedin, who is making his first appearance here today, came up with two big at-bats.

"But still, to get to that point, anytime you give a team an extra out in back-to-back innings, it's going to come back and haunt. Today it (did)."

Jesus Chavez (2-2) struck out two in 1 1/3 scoreless innings for the win. Closer Kenley Jansen fanned all three batters he faced for his 34th save.

Brandon McCarthy lasted just 3 2/3 innings before Dodgers manager Dave Roberts gave him the hook. McCarthy surrendered two runs on two hits with a career-high five walks, a hit a batter and two wild pitches.

Betts scored on a sacrifice fly by Xander Bogaerts for a 1-0 Boston lead with two outs in the first.

In the fourth, an RBI single by Benintendi made it 2-0.

Turner drilled an off-speed pitch by Price into the bleachers in left in the bottom of the fourth to slice the lead in half. It was Turner's 20th home run.

Segedin lined a two-run double to right-center for a 3-2 Los Angeles edge with one out in the fourth.

A throwing error in the fifth by Bogaerts allowed Turner to score for a 4-2 Dodgers lead. Segedin drove home two more runs with a run-scoring single in the inning for a four-run cushion.

NOTES: Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw (herniated disk) played catch Sunday, the first time he threw a baseball since having a setback with his back after a simulated game in mid-July. Kershaw, who was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Aug. 3, isn't expected to rejoin the club until September. "It's significant that he played catch, and we're all excited about it," manager Dave Roberts said. ... The Dodgers selected the contract of INF/OF Rob Segedin from Triple-A Oklahoma City. To make room, INF Chris Taylor was optioned to Oklahoma City. ... Dodgers LHP Julio Urias (1-2, 4.98 ERA) will face Phillies RHP Zach Eflin (3-4, 4.77 ERA) in the opening game of a three-game set Monday at Dodger Stadium. ... The Red Sox are off Monday before opening a home series against the New York Yankees on Tuesday.