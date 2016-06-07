Preview: Red Sox at Giants

The red-hot San Francisco Giants had won 18 of 22 contests before being cooled off after a pair of late leads went by the boards in their last two games. The National League West-leading Giants look to avoid their fourth losing skid of at least three contests on Tuesday when they begin an abbreviated two-game interleague series versus the visiting Boston Red Sox.

Leadoff hitter Denard Span collected four hits, two RBIs and two runs scored in the three-game series versus St. Louis and is 11-for-29 (.379) versus Tuesday starter Rick Porcello. While pitching traditionally has been the calling card of San Francisco, Boston has endured some tough performances from its hurlers of late as the club has surrendered 39 runs en route to losing four of five outings in June. Chris Young homered to derail Marco Estrada's no-hit bid in Sunday's 5-4 setback to American League East rival Toronto. "Any opportunity I get to play, I'm happy about it and try to take full advantage of it," said the 32-year-old Young, who has been shuffled into action with fellow outfielders Blake Swihart and Brock Holt on the disabled list.

TV: 10:15 p.m. ET, MLB Network, NESN (Boston), CSN Bay Area (San Francisco)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox RH Rick Porcello (7-2, 4.00 ERA) vs. Giants RH Albert Suarez (1-1, 3.18)

Porcello has hit a rough patch of late, surrendering at least four runs in three of his last four outings. The 27-year-old sinkerballer surrendered three homers and five runs total in six innings of a no-decision versus Baltimore on Thursday. Porcello looks to get back on track versus San Francisco, against which he was shredded for six runs on 10 hits in three innings in his last encounter.

Suarez received mixed reviews in his first major-league start on Wednesday as the 26-year-old Venezuelan filled in for the injured Matt Cain (hamstring). Suarez settled for a no-decision against Atlanta after allowing three runs on as many hits in five innings. Suarez has yet to permit a homer in 17 frames this season and has not allowed a run in seven innings at home.

WALK-OFFS

1. Boston's David Ortiz is riding a 13-game hitting streak, but his sore left foot may put his availability in question should he play at first base on Tuesday.

2. Giants C Buster Posey is just 2-for-23 with five strikeouts in his last six contests.

3. Red Sox 2B Dustin Pedroia carries a 13-game hitting streak into San Francisco, against which he is 10-for-26 (.385) with one homer and six RBIs in his seven career games.

PREDICTION: Giants 3, Red Sox 2