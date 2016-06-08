EditorsNote: fixes “Ortiz‘s” in first note

Bogaerts’ single pushes Red Sox past Giants in 10th

SAN FRANCISCO -- With one of the deepest rosters in the major leagues, the Boston Red Sox aren’t likely to panic when they find themselves in a tight spot late in a close game.

But that was exactly what one of the Boston players did Tuesday night, and it paved the way for yet another interleague victory.

Chris Young helped Boston get to extra innings with some baserunning acrobatics, and Xander Bogaerts delivered the difference-making runs with a two-run single in the 10th, sending the Red Sox a 5-3 victory over the San Francisco Giants in the opener of a two-game series.

The win was Boston’s eighth in its last 10 matchups with the Giants. The Red Sox improved their all-time interleague record to 203-148, the second best in baseball.

“Quality win against a quality team,” said Red Sox manager John Farrell, whose team has won nine of its last 11 interleague games. “We did a number of small things very well.”

That included a bunt by Mookie Betts in the decisive 10th.

Backup catcher Sandy Leon led off the inning with a double off the fifth Giants pitcher, right-hander Santiago Casilla (1-1).

After pinch hitter Marco Hernandez drew a walk, Betts placed a sacrifice attempt so perfectly down the third base line, the Giants had no play, loading the bases.

Casilla got Dustin Pedroia to ground into a fielder’s choice at home plate for the first out, but Bogaerts, with two strikes, dropped a soft liner between Giants center fielder Denard Span and a drawn-in infield, providing the game-winning runs.

“He’s going to get the bat on the ball,” Farrell said of Bogaerts, whose third-inning single extended his interleague hitting streak to 12 games. “With the infield drawn in, naturally the batting average is going to climb some.”

Related Coverage Preview: Red Sox at Giants

Right-hander Junichi Tazawa (1-1) pitched a 1-2-3 bottom of the ninth to get the win for the Red Sox, who were opening a five-game trip.

Closer Craig Kimbrel brushed aside an inning-opening single by Jarrett Parker to pitch a scoreless 10th and earn his 14th save.

The Red Sox improved to 4-1 in extra-inning games. It took a brilliant play by Young to get the game past nine.

After Boston, down 3-2 in the seventh, put runners on first and third with one out, David Ortiz was sent up as a pinch hitter, and the Giants countered with left-hander Javier Lopez.

Lopez got his former teammate to ground a potential double-play ball to shortstop Brandon Crawford, who was positioned on the right field side of second base.

Unable to get to second but trying for the double play, Crawford attempted to tag Young on his way to the base. However, Young fell to the ground to elude the tag, allowing him to reach second safely after Crawford recoiled and threw to first to get Ortiz.

Meanwhile, Bradley raced home from third with the tying run.

“It was an instinctual play,” the 11-year veteran said. “I saw that (Crawford) wasn’t going to be able to tag second base, so I tried to stop in my tracks. I probably should have stopped earlier.”

Young wound up right in front of Crawford before crumpling to the ground, low enough to that the shortstop couldn’t get to him with a right-handed swipe.

”Straight panic mode,“ Young said of the strategy. ”You try to do whatever you can do. Things you probably can’t do.

“Even if he tags me, maybe he gets off-balance and can’t make the throw (to first base).”

Off the bat, Giants manager Bruce Bochy thought his club had pitched its way out of a jam.

“That’s what you’re hoping for -- a ground ball,” he said. “We got it. He just avoided the tag. Tough break there.”

Bogaerts had two hits and three RBIs for the Red Sox, who improved to 9-4 all-time against the Giants.

Betts also had two hits, including one of Boston’s four doubles. He scored two runs, as did Jackie Bradley Jr.

“Just good baseball,” Young said of the multifaceted win. “It felt like a big game. The energy was there.”

Parker belted a solo homer among two hits for the Giants, who were opening an eight-game homestand.

Span also had two hits for San Francisco, which had won five in a row at home.

The Giants were without star catcher Buster Posey, who has been bothered of late by nerve irritation in his right thumb. They fell to 4-4 in extra innings.

Neither starting pitcher was around for the exciting finish.

Red Sox right-hander Rick Porcello allowed a third-inning homer to Parker and just four other hits, all singles, in his six innings. He gave up three runs, walked one and struck out six.

Giants righty Albert Suarez allowed three runs (two earned) in 6 1/3 innings. He gave up five hits, walked one and struck out one in his second big-league start.

“Suarez did great,” Bochy said. “Tough game. The little things catch up with you.”

NOTES: The Giants honored Red Sox DH/1B David Ortiz before the game in an on-field ceremony that included Hall of Fame 1B Willie McCovey and two of Ortiz’s former teammates -- RHP Jake Peavy and LHP Javier Lopez. ... Ortiz, whose pinch-hit grounder produced the game-tying run in the seventh inning, had his 13-game hitting streak snapped. ... Giants C Buster Posey’s injury (nerve irritation in right thumb) is not considered serious, although he remains questionable for Wednesday’s series finale. If Posey sits out a second straight game, it would end a streak of 45 consecutive starts in games pitched by LHP Madison Bumgarner. ... San Francisco LF Angel Pagan (strained hamstring) and Boston LF Brock Holt (concussion) are tentatively scheduled to begin rehab stints in the minor leagues by the end of the week. ... The Red Sox opened a spot on their 40-man roster Tuesday by transferring RHP Carson Smith (elbow surgery) from the 15- to 60-day disabled list.