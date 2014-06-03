Preview: Red Sox at Indians

The Boston Red Sox’s run at a bit of unique history came to an end in its series-opening loss against an ex-teammate they dealt away at the trade deadline in 2009. On Tuesday, they’ll turn to another pitcher they acquired in late July four years later en route to a World Series run when they continue their three-game home set against the Cleveland Indians. Justin Masterson struck out 10 over seven scoreless frames on Monday, stopping his former team’s seven-game winning streak in the process.

The Indians’ 3-2 victory was their fourth straight and sent the Red Sox to their 13th one-run loss – the most in the American League. The setback also left Boston tied with the 1942 Pittsburgh Pirates and 1989 Detroit Tigers as the only teams in major-league history to roll off seven straight wins following a losing streak of at least 10 games. The Red Sox, who took six of seven meetings with Cleveland last season, will attempt to continue their recent mastery of the Indians with Jake Peavy, who went 4-1 in August and September after being acquired from the Chicago White Sox.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox RH Jake Peavy (1-2, 4.50 ERA) vs. Indians LH T.J. House (0-1, 4.05)

Peavy, who went 0-2 with a 5.89 ERA in May, turned in his best performance of the month but settled for a no-decision in Thursday’s 4-3 victory over the Atlanta Braves. The 2007 National League Cy Young Award winner allowed three runs on eight hits over a season-high eight frames, surrendering a homer for the 10th time in 11 starts. Peavy struck out a season-high 11 en route to a victory in his last turn versus the Indians in 2013 to improve to 5-3 with a 3.93 ERA in 11 all-time starts against them.

Bouncing back from his rough outing in his first major-league start on May 23, House did not factor in the decision despite permitting one run and striking out eight over 6 1/3 innings in Wednesday’s 3-2 setback versus the White Sox. The 24-year-old Louisiana native, who continues to fill the rotation spot of the injured Zach McAllister, is allowing left-handed batters to hit .368 thus far after holding them to a.188 average at Triple-A Columbus prior to his promotion. House will make just his fourth career major-league appearance and face Boston for the first time.

WALK-OFFS

1. Peavy is 4-0 with a 2.89 ERA over his last five starts against Cleveland.

2. The Indians, who are an AL-best 19-11 at home, have won only four of their last 15 meetings with the Red Sox.

3. Boston SS Stephen Drew made his season debut in the series opener, going 0-for-2 with a walk in his first major-league action since agreeing to terms on May 21.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 6, Indians 4