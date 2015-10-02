Preview: Red Sox at Indians

The Boston Red Sox are trying to reach .500 before the end of the season, but to do so means sweeping the final three games. The Cleveland Indians, who host the Red Sox in the opener of that three-game series on Friday, would like to finish up with a winning record as well and enter the weekend 78-80.

Both teams are trying to go into the offseason with some momentum as they plan for the future, and one bright spot for both teams is the shortstop position. Indians 21-year-old rookie Francisco Lindor has a legitimate shot at the American League Rookie of the Year Award and is batting .319 in 96 games since being recalled from the minors. Boston’s Xander Bogaerts, who turned 23 on Thursday, is tied for the AL lead with 194 hits and is bidding to become the youngest AL player to reach 200 since Alex Rodriguez in 1998. Attempting to slow those budding stars on Friday will be Red Sox rookie left-hander Henry Owens and Cleveland righty Josh Tomlin.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), STO (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox LH Henry Owens (4-3, 3.84 ERA) vs. Indians RH Josh Tomlin (6-2, 3.03)

Owens surrendered one or no earned runs in six of his first 10 major-league starts, including a turn against Baltimore on Sunday in which he scattered three hits over 7 2/3 scoreless frames. The 23-year-old pitched into the eighth inning in each of his last three outings while allowing a total of four earned runs – all against Tampa Bay on Sept. 22. Owens is making his first start against the Indians and is 2-1 with a 1.99 ERA in four road turns.

Tomlin failed to pitch into the sixth inning for the first time since coming off the disabled list on Aug. 15 when he was reached for five runs and seven hits in 3 2/3 frames at Kansas City on Saturday. That marked the second time in nine 2015 starts that the Texas Tech product yielded more than three earned runs. Tomlin is 1-2 with a 6.67 ERA in five career games – four starts – against Boston.

WALK-OFFS

1. Red Sox DH David Ortiz (general soreness) could sit out the final weekend.

2. Cleveland shut down LF Michael Brantley (shoulder) for the remainder of the season.

3. Boston OF Mookie Betts recorded multiple hits in four straight games and eight of the last 11.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 6, Indians 2