Preview: Red Sox at Indians

The Boston Red Sox will begin a stretch of 11 games in 11 days in four different cities when they make up a rainout from April 7 at the American League Central-leading Cleveland Indians on Monday. The Red Sox hit the road with some momentum after ripping off a three-game sweep of the Arizona Diamondbacks and are clinging to the second AL wild card.

Boston averaged 3.5 runs over a 14-game stretch and went 6-8 in that span but turned things around with the bats over the weekend with a total of 31 runs in the three-game sweep, including a season-high 16 in Sunday’s 16-2 triumph. Mookie Betts dropped from the leadoff spot to third in the order during the homestand and blasted three home runs with a career-high eight RBIs on Sunday to move into a tie with David Ortiz for the team lead at 26 homers. That surging Boston offense will go from facing one of the worst pitching staffs in the majors to one of the best in the Indians, who just polished off a four-game sweep of the Los Angeles Angels to maintain a five-game lead in the AL Central. Cleveland supported that pitching staff with 37 runs against the Angels and improved to 35-20 at home.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, NESN (Boston), SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox LH Drew Pomeranz (8-9, 3.03 ERA) vs. Indians RH Josh Tomlin (11-5, 4.18)

Pomeranz is still looking for his first win since coming over to Boston from San Diego after the All-Star break but is coming off a solid outing. The Ole Miss product allowed one run and six hits in 5 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees on Wednesday but did not factor in the decision. Pomeranz, who was drafted No. 5 overall by Cleveland in the 2010 draft but never made a major-league appearance for the team, has not gone more than six innings in any of his five starts for the Red Sox.

Tomlin is trying to bounce back from two straight terrible starts and was ripped for a total of 14 runs and 17 hits in 8 2/3 innings at New York and Washington. The 31-year-old Texan yielded a home run in each of those two losses and is tied for the major-league lead with 27 homers allowed. Tomlin has struggled in his career against Boston, going 2-2 with a 5.94 ERA in six career games – five starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Red Sox placed RHP Steven Wright (shoulder) on the 15-day disabled list, placed 1B Hanley Ramirez on the bereavement list and optioned RHP Roenis Elias to Triple-A Pawtucket.

2. Cleveland 3B-OF Jose Ramirez has hit safely in 18 straight games and recorded multiple hits in 11 of those contests.

3. Boston 2B Dustin Pedroia went 5-for-6 on Sunday and is 13-for-26 over the last six games to lift his batting average to .307.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 6, Indians 4