(Updated: CORRECTS “a 1-0” to “an 0-1” in graph 2)

Indians 7, Red Sox 4 (12): Asdrubal Cabrera belted a three-run walk-off homer as Cleveland outlasted visiting Boston to complete a three-game sweep.

Mike Aviles started the rally in the 12th with a one-out infield single off Edward Mujica (2-2) and Michael Bourn followed with a single to right to move Aviles to third. The Red Sox brought in an extra infielder to try to keep the winning run at third but Cabrera drove an 0-1 splitter on a line out to right.

Cabrera scored three runs and David Murphy added two RBIs while Carlos Carrasco (1-3) earned the win in relief for the Indians, who ran their winning streak to six straight. David Ortiz homered and Brock Holt drove in two for Boston in a game that finished nearly seven hours after the scheduled start due to a two-hour, 42-minute rain delay and the extra innings.

Ortiz crushed an 0-2 slider into the seats in right for a two-run blast that put Boston on top 2-1 in the sixth. Cleveland came right back in the bottom of the frame, putting the first two on with a walk and a hit against Brandon Workman before Chris Capuano came on and surrendered an RBI single to Jason Kipnis, a bunt single to load the bases and Murphy’s two-run double that gave Cleveland a 4-2 advantage.

The Red Sox knocked Corey Kluber out in the seventh, putting the first two on with a walk and a single and moving them over on a bunt before Holt’s two-run single to center knotted it at 4 and ended Kluber’s night.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Red Sox C A.J. Pierzynski was ejected by home plate umpire Quinn Wolcott in the sixth for arguing balls and strikes after Workman walked the leadoff batter. ... Boston’s last seven series have been sweeps, with the Red Sox coming out on the losing end of sets against Detroit, Toronto, Tampa Bay and the Indians while beating Tampa Bay, Atlanta (road) and Atlanta (home). ... Workman was charged with three runs on four hits in five-plus innings while Kluber allowed four runs and five hits in 6 1/3 frames.