Ortiz, Bradley power Red Sox past Indians

CLEVELAND -- There are wins and there are big wins. Boston Red Sox manager John Farrell said his most recent one was definitely the latter.

"This was a big win for us, to come in here and win a low-scoring game against a very good team," Farrell said after the Red Sox posted a 3-2 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Monday afternoon at Progressive Field.

David Ortiz and Jackie Bradley Jr. each homered in a three-run sixth inning, and that was all the offense Boston would need.

"This was a great win for us," said Drew Pomeranz (1-2), who pitched into the eighth inning. "Seems like we've played a lot of close games lately that haven't gone our way. To get one here is a big confidence boost to us all."

Cleveland had a chance to tie it in the bottom of the ninth as Francisco Lindor led off the inning with a double into the left-field corner against Red Sox closer Craig Kimbrel.

Mike Napoli drew a walk, but Kimbrel, who picked up his 20th save, struck out Carlos Santana and Jason Kipnis and got Abraham Almonte to pop out to second on a 3-2 pitch to end the game.

"Our backs were to the wall, but (Kimbrel) did what he's been doing for so many years," Farrell said.

"We had a chance," Cleveland manager Terry Francona said. "We had a lot of deep at-bats, but Kimbrel throws 98. You can't hit that and his slider."

The contest was a makeup of a game that was postponed on April 7 due to inclement weather.

Boston has won four in a row while Cleveland's four-game winning streak came to a halt.

Boston's blasts came off Cleveland starter Josh Tomlin (11-6), who came into the game tied for the American League lead with 27 home runs allowed.

Trailing 2-1, the Red Sox started the sixth inning with a single to left field by Dustin Pedroia. Tomlin struck out Xander Bogaerts for the first out, but Oritz hit Tomlin's first pitch deep into the seats in right field, a drive estimated at 427 feet, for his 27th home run. Ortiz is 3-for-17 in his career against Tomlin and all three hits are home runs.

"I left a cutter in a good spot to hit a home run, and that's what he did," Tomlin said.

Tomlin retired the next hitter, Mookie Betts, on a fly ball to center for the second out. But Bradley worked the count to 3-2 then pounded a ball over the right-field wall for his 19th home run, giving Boston a 3-1 lead.

"When you make mistakes to guys who are that caliber of hitter, they are going to do some damage," said Tomlin, who gave up three runs on seven hits with three strikeouts and no walks in 7 2/3 innings.

"You've got to beat Tomlin because he's not going to beat himself. He doesn't walk anybody," Farrell said.

"Overall Tomlin was really good. And that's a good lineup that is swinging it well now," Francona said.

Rajai Davis gave Cleveland an early 1-0 lead in the fourth inning, when he belted a 3-2 pitch from Pomeranz over the center-field wall for his 11th home run.

Trailing 3-1, Cleveland made it a one-run game in the eighth inning when Chris Gimenez doubled and scored on a two-out double down the right field line by Davis, cutting the Boston lead to 3-2.

Davis' home run halted a streak in which Pomeranz retired the first nine batters he faced. The 27-year-old left-hander was Cleveland's first-round pick and fifth overall in the 2010 June Draft.

In 2011, the Indians traded Pomeranz to Colorado as part of a trade that brought Ubaldo Jimenez to Cleveland.

On Monday, Pomeranz made his first career start in Cleveland, and it was a memorable one.

"I was locating really well all day and that helped me get deep into the game," Pomeranz said. "That's the first time I've gotten into the eighth inning, which has been a goal."

Pomeranz gave up two runs on five hits with six strikeouts and two walks in 7 2/3 innings.

"He was in the zone and in command for most of the game," Farrell said. "That's the best stuff we've seen out of him all year."

NOTES: The Red Sox placed INF Hanley Ramirez on the bereavement list, placed RHP Steven Wright (right shoulder strain) on the disabled list and optioned LHP Roenis Elias to Triple-A Pawtucket. The Red Sox also recalled RHP Heath Hembree, INF Marco Hernandez and INF Deven Marrero from Pawtucket. ... Red Sox No. 9 hitters lead the majors in batting average (.289), on base percentage (.350), slugging percentage (.438), OPS (.788), runs, hits, doubles, triples and RBIs. Boston's most used No. 9 hitters and their batting averages: Bradley (.363), C Sandy Leon (.500), Hernandez (.355) and OF Andrew Benintendi (.381). ... Kipnis was given a previously scheduled day off Monday, although he did pinch hit in the ninth inning. ... Indians RHP Danny Salazar is expected to come off the disabled list and start Thursday's game against the White Sox.